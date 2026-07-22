Tusker target strong start as CECAFA Kagame Cup offers ideal CAF test

Audio By Vocalize

Tusker coach Julien Mette in action during a past training session. [Courtesy, Tusker Media]

FKF Cup champions Tusker believe the 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup will provide the perfect stage to sharpen their squad ahead of their return to continental football when the regional tournament kicks off on Friday at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Brewers head to Rwanda looking to build momentum before beginning their CAF Confederation Cup campaign, with coach Julien Mette viewing the competition as an important opportunity to measure his team against some of East and Central Africa's strongest clubs.

Tusker were not initially planning to feature in the tournament, but Mette has welcomed the invitation, saying it comes at the right time as the team prepares for its first appearance in continental football since the 2022-23 CAF Champions League and its first CAF Confederation Cup campaign since 1994.

"We are preparing to go to CECAFA, which was not initially in our plans, but we have been invited. This is something very good for us, especially ahead of continental football," said Mette.

"We will go to the tournament to prepare and try to win, though that is not the real target. We will face strong competitors, hard workers and killers, which is something good for us. We will play at the Amahoro Stadium, which is a top facility and the level of opponents will introduce us to the high level of Africa."

Tusker have landed in what many consider the toughest group of the competition. Group C brings together Sudanese powerhouse Al Hilal, Rwandan giants Rayon Sports, Tusker and Zanzibar's KVZ SC.

Al Hilal arrive with vast CAF Champions League experience and are expected to be among the favourites for the title, while Rayon Sports will enjoy home support that could prove decisive.

KVZ may appear the outsiders on paper, but the Zanzibari side has shown steady improvement in recent regional competitions, making every fixture in the group difficult. With only the three group winners and the best second-placed team progressing to the semi-finals, Tusker can hardly afford a slow start.

The competition also presents Mette with an opportunity to test his squad under pressure before the Confederation Cup begins. Facing clubs that regularly compete in CAF tournaments will give the Brewers a clearer picture of where they stand and what areas need improvement.

Elsewhere, Group A is expected to produce fireworks with Rwandan champions APR, Ugandan champions Vipers SC, Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia and Djibouti's Garde Republicaine battling for a place in the last four.

The headline match of the opening day pits Gor Mahia against APR in a clash between two of the region's traditional giants.

Gor Mahia, three-time CECAFA Kagame Cup winners, have also strengthened their squad with several foreign signings.

Group B also promises an exciting battle with defending champions Singida Black Stars taking on fellow Tanzanian heavyweights Simba SC, South Sudan's Jamus SC and Somalia's Mogadishu City Club.

Simba's experience and Singida's confidence after lifting last year's title make them the early favourites, although Jamus and Mogadishu City will be eager to upset the established order.