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Plane carrying Spain's World Cup winning team lands in Madrid

By AFP | Jul. 20, 2026
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Spain's team pose with their trophy on the tarmac upon their arrival from the US after winning the 2026 World Cup, in Madrid Barajas' airport, on July 20, 2026. [AFP]

A plane carrying Spain's newly crowned World Cup champions landed in Madrid on Monday, a day after their 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final in the United States.

A Spanish flag fluttered from the cockpit window as the Iberia aircraft carrying the squad taxied to the terminal at Madrid-Barajas airport at 14:30 local time (12:30 GMT) under clear blue skies.

Coach Luis de la Fuente was the first to step off the plane, followed by player of the tournament Rodri, who held the World Cup trophy aloft at the top of the stairs.

The squad were due to meet King Felipe VI at Zarzuela Palace outside Madrid before heading to the government headquarters at Moncloa Palace for a reception with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The players and coaching staff will then parade through central Madrid on an open-top bus before arriving at the Cibeles square where a ceremony will be held.

Around one million people are expected to flood the streets of the Spanish capital to salute the players.

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