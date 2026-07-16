Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Tuchel defends tactics after England World Cup dream dies

By AFP | Jul. 16, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

England's midfielder Jude Bellingham and England's forward Harry Kane hug after losing the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match against Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 15, 2026. [AFP]

England manager Thomas Tuchel defended his tactics after the Three Lions' World Cup dream ended in an agonising late defeat to Argentina on Wednesday.

England appeared poised to reach their first World Cup final since 1966 after Anthony Gordon fired them into the lead early in the second half in Atlanta.

But England then invited wave after wave of late pressure from the defending champions and goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez secured a famous 2-1 victory.

Tuchel said his team had become "too passive" after taking the lead at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"We're disappointed, we were so close but we got too passive after we scored and conceded a lot of chances," Tuchel told the BBC.

"We could not turn the ball possession around and then conceded so many crosses, chances and shots," the German coach added.

"We were close but couldn't keep the level up after we scored."

Argentina's forward Lautaro Martinez scores his team's second goal past England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match between England and Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 15, 2026. [AFP]

Tuchel is likely to face serious scrutiny for his substitutions, notably the decision to bring goalscorer Gordon off for defender Ezri Konsa in the 72nd minute.

"I did also offensive substitutions in the last games, we just tried to help the players," he said.

"We conceded a chance straight away and we decided to go to a back five because the gaps were far too open.

"Straight after our goal, without any substitutions, we conceded way too many crosses and way too many chances so we tried to help."

Asked later at a press conference whether he believed he got his tactics wrong, former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach Tuchel replied: "No, I believe that's just the nature of the game.

"As soon as you lose, you get criticized. It's just what it is. No one knows what would have happened if we made different decisions.

"So it makes no sense to engage in that and lose my head. I'm responsible for them. I took them, so I take the criticism."

Asked why England had shied away from a more adventurous approach when leading, Tuchel replied: "Yes, but it doesn't help if you can't get the ball. We couldn't get out.

"Of course we wanted to go for the second goal but I did not have the feeling that offensive substitutions would help.

"We couldn't win any balls, we couldn't keep the ball so I think it was not a structural problem; we changed nothing. But the match changed completely."

Tuchel signed a two-year contract extension in February which lasts through to the 2028 European Championships, which England is co-hosting.

Asked if he expected to remain England manager after Wednesday's defeat, the German indicated he plans to honour his contract that leads up to the 2028 European Championship.

"We keep on going for the contract until the home Euros, and I'm looking forward to that. Even like now, it's difficult to look that far ahead," he said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Thomas Tuchel 2026 World Cup England vs Argentina
.

Similar Articles

'Lost his Tuch?' England boss hammered by media after World Cup exit
'Lost his Tuch?' England boss hammered by media after World Cup exit
Football
By AFP
9 hrs ago
.

Latest Stories

Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda
Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda
National
By Mate Tongola
11 mins ago
Judiciary must make its e-filing portal reliable to reduce delays
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
26 mins ago
A growing population of digital natives is Africa's silver bullet for the future
Opinion
By Amos Njeru
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Whitewashed: Ol Kalou delivers a crushing blow to UDA as Gachagua's ally seals victory
By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki 26 mins ago
Whitewashed: Ol Kalou delivers a crushing blow to UDA as Gachagua's ally seals victory
Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska
By Hudson Gumbihi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh 26 mins ago
Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska
Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election
By Amos Kiarie 26 mins ago
Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election
Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll
By Josphat Thiong’o 26 mins ago
Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved