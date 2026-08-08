School heads to answer to ministry in proposed law

Education CS Julius Ogamba before Senate's Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration committee at Bunge Towers, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

School heads will now be answerable to the Ministry of Education over the management of billions of shillings in public funds under a proposed law that seeks to redefine the governance of public schools.

The proposed Basic Education Bill, 2025, will require principals and headteachers to serve as agents of the Ministry on financial management while remaining employees of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).