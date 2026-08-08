Kalonzo rings changes as party gears up for polls

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka unveils Nyali MP Mohammed Ali and Jamleck Kamau as new leaders in his party. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has unveiled a major shake-up of the party's leadership, bringing on board former Kigumo MP Jamleck Irungu Kamau as national chairperson, Nyali MP Mohamed Ali as deputy party leader-designate, and constitutional lawyer Ndegwa Njiru as the party's first spokesperson in a move aimed at strengthening the outfit ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The changes, announced on Friday, are part of what Kalonzo described as efforts to broaden the party's leadership and prepare it to lead a united opposition coalition seeking to unseat President William Ruto's administration in 2027. He said the appointments fulfil a mandate given to him by party delegates to build a stronger and more inclusive political movement.