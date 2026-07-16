'Lost his Tuch?' England boss hammered by media after World Cup exit

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Argentina's Lionel Messi and England's Harry Kane hug after the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match between England and Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 15, 2026. [AFP]

Thomas Tuchel may have criticised his England stars for being too "passive" in their World Cup semi-final defeat against Argentina, but it is the beleaguered German who has come under fire from the British media for his defensive tactics.

Hampered by Tuchel's cautious substitutions, England squandered a golden opportunity to reach their first World Cup final since 1966, blowing the lead as Argentina scored twice in the closing minutes to snatch a 2-1 win on Wednesday.

British tabloid The Sun encapsulated the mood of recrimination among frustrated England fans as their headlines blared: 'Lost his Tuch?' and 'Thomas tanked it'.

Tuchel was lambasted for sending on Dan Burn and Ezri Konsa to make a five-man defence, in a failed bid to hold on after England went 1-0 up through Anthony Gordon's goal early in the second half in Atlanta.

There was a feeling of deja vu for England supporters, who had watched their team let one-goal leads slip away against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final and Italy in the Covid-delayed Euro 2020 final.

Argentina's forward Lautaro Martinez scores his team's second goal past England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match between England and Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 15, 2026. [AFP]

The Daily Mail slammed Tuchel, saying despite being brought in to solve the tactical issues caused by predecessor Gareth Southgate, the German had also been too negative when the stakes were highest.

"Thomas Tuchel's changes cost England against Argentina -- they were out of ideas and doomed to lose from that moment. It was a return to the bad habits Gareth Southgate was criticised for", said the Mail.

The Times's columnist Martin Samuel said Tuchel had been just as conservative as many other failed former England managers.

"The England head coach was supposed to cure the team's fear but managers are pragmatists," he wrote.

"Anyone who doesn't jump is an Englishman, the Argentinians sing. And anyone who knows how to hold a lead in a World Cup semi-final is definitely not.

"The disease remains and is as contagious as ever. Different group, fancy new boss, same dispiriting outcome." England's midfielder Jude Bellingham and England's forward Harry Kane hug after losing the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match against Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 15, 2026. [AFP]

Tuchel's own words were turned against him, after he claimed that England had been scared to express themselves during the Euro 2024 final defeat against Spain in Southgate's last match in charge.

"They were afraid to drop out of the tournament, in my observation, than having the excitement and hunger to win it," he (Tuchel) said (in March) -- Not as easy as it looks, this international management lark," Samuel wrote.

However, with the 52-year-old former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach under contract until Euro 2028, the British media said Tuchel is likely to avoid the sack.

'Thomas Tuchel to STAY as England boss despite 'cowardly' defeat read the headline in another tabloid The Mirror, citing the word used by Spain's 2010 World Cup winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas to describe the strategy deployed by the coach.

"They (England) score the goal and drop back. A cowardly approach," Casillas posted on X.