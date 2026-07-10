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School games: Kisumu Boys, Yala, Maseno race for Nyanza football title as Ringa bows out

By Washington Onyango | Jul. 10, 2026
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(L) Gift Mathiko of St Mary's Yala in action against Kisumu Boys during Nyanza Region football games played on July 9, 2026. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

St Mary's School Yala remain on course for the Nyanza Region Secondary School Term Two boys' football title after booking a place in the semi-finals, where they will face Kisumu County champions Maseno School.

Yala, who started the tournament among the favourites, finished second in Group B after collecting four points. They beat Sameta Boys 2-0 before playing out a goalless draw against Kisumu Boys.

Kisumu Boys topped the group with a perfect six points after beating hosts Ringa Boys 2-0 and edging Sameta Boys 1-0. Despite enjoying home support, Ringa failed to progress after finishing third in the group, while Sameta also bowed out.

The result means Yala will now have to overcome a strong Maseno side to reach the final.

Maseno topped Group A with six points after convincing victories over Biticha Boys (3-1) and former champions Koderobara Secondary School (2-0). Their only setback came in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Gendia Boys, but they still finished top of the pool on goal difference.

Gendia also advanced after a disciplined campaign that included a 0-0 draw against Koderobara and another goalless draw with Biticha.

The second semi-final will see Group B winners Kisumu Boys take on Gendia in what promises to be another closely contested encounter.

The exit of former champions Koderobara marks one of the biggest surprises of the tournament. The Migori County side, which has previously dominated regional football, could not find the consistency needed to challenge for a semi-final place.

With both Yala and Maseno boasting rich football traditions, their meeting is expected to be one of the highlights of the finals. Yala will be banking on their experience in knockout matches, while Maseno will hope their attacking form carries them into the championship match.

Kisumu Boys also head into the semi-finals full of confidence after winning all their group matches without conceding a goal. However, Gendia have shown they are difficult to break down and could prove a tough opponent.

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Related Topics

Nyanza School Games Kisumu Boys St Mary's School Yala Maseno School
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