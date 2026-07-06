Battle for the titans as regional games kick off in Narok

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Turkana County sports officials flag off senior school teams that will represent the county at the regional inter-schools competition in Narok County, on July 6, 2026. [Rashid Lorogoi, Standard]

Rift Valley Regional Secondary Schools Term Two games, which begin in Narok County today, will be no different, as reigning champions seek to defend their regional titles and qualify for the national championship.

The stakes are high for the teams as they seek to overpower their fierce opponents, who are keen to dethrone them and book tickets for this year's Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association National Term Two Games, set for July 25 to August 4 at Mpesa Foundation in Thika, Kiambu County.

Rift Valley Region Secondary Schools Sports Association organising secretary Peter Mulambula asserted that they expect the region to have strong teams from the four-day action to represent the region in Thika.

“Everything is ready from pitches and referees to players, and we expect tough competition from all participants after some weeks of training. Rift Valley is known to produce giants, and the trend will not change this term,” Mulambula said in an interview with Standard Sports.

According to Mulambula, the Association has taken effective measures to handle the large crowds expected at the games, including separating some disciplines and deploying a considerable number of police officers.

“People from Rift Valley love sports and we are prepared adequately to welcome them; venues are widespread, and thus we can manage to distribute the fans without any trouble; furthermore, we are equipped security-wise,” he offered.

In the soccer boys’ category, Kabarnet High School headline Pool A, where they will face Tenwek High School and Ngiro Boys (Samburu County).

Pool B features Kapkoros Sec School (Nandi County), GG Rumuruti (Laikipia County), Ortum High School (West Pokot) and Kapsoit Sec School (Kericho County).

The absence of defending champions St Joseph Boys High School, eliminated at the County stage, marks a significant shift, with St Anthony's now carrying the county's hopes. Pool C has Wareng High, Moi High School Turkana, while Pool D comprises St Anthony's, Olmelil(Narok), Kemoi (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Laiser Hill (Kajiado).

In the girls’ competition, Reigning champions Nasokol girls (West Pokot) are placed in Pool C alongside Uhuru Girls (Turkana), Ngiro Girls Kitale (Samburu), and Kericho Day.

Pool A brings together Kapchemibei (Bomet),Ndurumo(Laikipia), Soy Sec School (Uasin Gishu), and Trinity Girls (Nakuru).

Pool B features Andersen, Christ the King (Kajiado) and Itigo Girls (Nandi), and Pool D has Olmelil (Narok), Mogotio, and AIC Kessup(Elgeyo Marakwet).

In Volleyball boys, all eyes will be on Pool B, where defending champions Cheptil Boys( Nandi), face Ikisonko (Kajiado ), NVB.

Pool A includes Maralal boys, Mtelo sec school (West Pokot ) and Chepsaita sec school (Uasin Gishu).

Pool C has St Patrick's Iten, Kabianga High School, Kureshet Sec School (Narok), and Lekimbo (Bomet).

Pool D includes Katilu Boys (Turkana), Andersen and Kapkiamo Boys (Baringo).

In the girls’ category, defending champions Kesegon Girls (Trans Nzoia) headline Pool A alongside Moi Kapsowar Girls, Cheptalal (Bomet) and AIC Kosirai(Nandi).

Pool B features Lodwar Girls,Simotwet(Narok) and Iraa Girls (Kericho).Pool C features ELC Annet (West Pokot),Rimbo girls (Kajiado) and Ngiro Girls.

Pool D comprises Ndururi,St Joseph Kirandich (Nakuru),Tabagon (Baringo) and Uasin Gishu Girls.

The boys’ basketball competition features a strong field, with defending champions Laiser Hill Academy (Kajiado) drawn in Pool A alongside Mnangei School (West Pokot), Menengai High School (Nakuru), and Tengecha Boys (Kericho).

Pool B includes Lodwar Boys, Meteitei Boys (Nandi), Narok High and St Joseph Boys.

Pool C has Ndurumo (Laikipia ), Concord High (Uasin Gishu) and Emining Boys (Baringo), while Pool D features Suguta(Samburu), Laiser Hill and Tenwek High School.

In the girls’ category, Pool A has Laiser Hill, Olkokwe(Baringo), Maasai Girls and Turkana Girls.

Pool B sees Kisima Girls (Samburu), Cheptil, and Nakuru Girls, respectively, while Pool C features Sosiot Girls, St Joseph Girls, Moi Kapsowar, and Moi Girls Eldoret.

Pool D includes Chepareria Girls, Kaplong Girls, and Ndurumo.

In Rugby 7s boys, defending champions Menengai High School headline Pool B, where they will face Kabianga High school , Ortum Boys (West Pokot).

Pool A includes Laiser Hill, Kabarnet High School, St Patrick's Iten and St Anthony's Boys, while Pool C has Longisa Boys (Bomet), Poroko Friends (Narok), Ndururi and Ololulunga.

Pool D comprises Katilu , Wareng High and Kamobo High School (Nandi).

In the netball girls competition, defending national champions St Joseph Girls are drawn in Pool B alongside St Alphonsus (Elgeyo Marakwet), Ngechu (Nakuru) and Ndurumo.

Pool A features Olbutyo Girls (Bomet), Koiwuarusa and Olkokwe, while Pool C includes Poroko Friends,Itigo Girls and Iraa Girls, and Pool D has Nasokol Girls, Ilasit (Kajiado), The Big Heart (Turkana) and Mogoywet(Narok).