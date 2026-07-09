Mexico appoint Rafael Marquez as new coach after World Cup exit

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Mexico's head coach Javier Aguirre (R) and assistant Rafael Marquez (L) talk ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group A football match vs the Czech Republic at the Mexico City Stadium on June 24, 2026. [AFP]

Former Mexico and Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez was named the country's new head coach on Wednesday after Javier Aguirre stepped down following the co-host's elimination from the World Cup.

Mexico were beaten 3-2 by England in the last 16 in an epic game at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday.

Marquez, who made 147 appearances for his country, will have the task of ensuring the "continuity of the project" started by 67-year-old Aguirre, the Mexican football federation said.

The 47-year-old former central defender gained coaching experience by taking charge of Barcelona's reserve team before joining Aguirre's national coaching staff in 2024.