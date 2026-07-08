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Egypt file complaint against referee after controversial World Cup exit

By AFP | Jul. 8, 2026
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Hossam Hassan coach of Egypt during the Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at the FIFA World Cup, at Atlanta Stadium, in Georgia, United States, on Tuesday, July 07, 2026. [AFP]

The Egyptian football federation said Wednesday it had asked for the officiating team who handled the Pharaohs' 3- 2 loss in the last 16 to Argentina to be thrown out of the World Cup.

"Hany Aburida, President of the Egyptian Football Federation, filed a complaint with FIFA, demanding an investigation into the French referee Francois Letexier... after the serious refereeing mistakes committed by the team of referees and double standards, which caused the Egypt team to lose the match and leave the World Cup," said a statement from the federation.

On Tuesday evening, Letexes ruled out a Mostafa Ziko goal ruled out when they were leading 1-0 after VAR intervened to spot a foul on Lisandro Martinez much earlier in the move.

A few minutes later, Ziko did put Egyptian 2-0 up and on the brink of a place in the last eight for the first time but there was further controversy in added time, after Cristian Romero and Lionel Messi had brought the champions level.

In the build-up to Argentina's winner scored by Enzo Fernandez, Egypt believe they should have instead been awarded a penalty for a pull by Alexis Mac Allister on Hamdy Fathy.

"Aburida demanded the investigation of the entire team of referees, including the video technology referees, because of the blatant errors and insisting on not reviewing some of the footage that we believe are in favour of the Egyptian national team, and we see in it the Pharaohs' right to a correct goal and a penalty," said the Egyptian statement.

It added that the president had also "demanded the exclusion of the referee and the entire crew from the World Cup after investigating these mistakes and proving the crime of discrimination against the Egyptian national team".

The statement echoed remarks by Egypt coach Hossam Hassan immediately after the game.

"I do not want to put it nicely and talk about hard luck. We have been cheated unfairly today, we have suffered injustice," Hassan told journalists.

"We haven't seen respect or fair play. There has not been respect or fair play."

Hassan told BeIN: "Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champions in the competition. Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running.

"In football, there are sometimes external factors that go beyond the technical aspects. The world champions received support at every level."

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Related Topics

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