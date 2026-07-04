Somali referee Omar Artan receives heroic welcome in Nairobi

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From Left: FKF President Hussein Mohammed, Health C.S Aden Duale and Somali Fifa referee Omar Artan address a large crowd at Eastleigh Mall on Friday evening. [PHOTO: SOMTEL]

Celebrated Somali football referee Omar Artan is confident of officiating in the next Fifa World Cup to be co-hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain in 2030.

The 34-year-old who hit global headlines last month after he was denied entry into the USA to officiate at the ongoing 2026 Fifa World Cup that is also being co-hosted by Mexico and Canada, said he also can’t wait to exercise his duties at the forthcoming UEFA Super Cup, set for Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria on August 12 pitting Paris Saint Germain (PSG) agaisnt Aston Villa FC.

Artan was speaking in Nairobi, where he was welcomed by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed and Government dignitaries, including Cabinet Secretary for Health Aden Duale and Wajir County Governor Ahmed Abdulillah.

“I’m happy to be here, in Kenya. I’m ready to partner with FKF to help improve the state of football refereeing in Kenya,” the Somtel Telecommunication brand ambassador told Standard Sports.

Artan, who is also the 2025 Confederation of African Football (Caf) men's referee of the year, said he feels appreciated and honoured to be travelling with a Kenyan referee (Stephen) as his assistant at the UEFA Super Cup.

“The immense support from Kenyans has made me feel at home. It's fantastic to be here, especially to grace football matters.

"I have always worked with Kenyan assistants all these years, for the last three or four. And now, I feel like I am at home,” he stated.

His reception in Eastleigh, Nairobi, drew a large crowd of community members, business leaders, youth, and sports enthusiasts eager to honour one of the region’s most accomplished sports personalities.

Duale said that Omar will triumphantly overcome his hurdles for not officiating at the ongoing Fifa World Cup.

“This was a small turbulence, but I am sure, inshallah, in the next FIFA World Cup in Morocco, Portugal and Spain, Omar will be there. And Africa will be proud, Kenya will be proud, Somalia will be proud,” Duale said.

Mohammed said FKF is more than ready to work with Omar to improve the level of officiating in Kenya.

The celebration in Nairobi reflected the growing admiration for Artan, whose rise to become an internationally recognised FIFA referee has inspired many young people in the region to pursue excellence in sport.

“Today is not just about celebrating a FIFA referee. It is about celebrating a son of our community whose achievements have inspired countless young people across East Africa.

"Artan has demonstrated that talent, discipline, and integrity can take you to the highest level of world football,” one of the community leaders who graced the event indicated.