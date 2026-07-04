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Peerless Junior Starlets conquer Bantwana to set one foot in the 2026 World Cup

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Jul. 4, 2026
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Junior Starlets defender Faith Boke celebrates after scoring against South Africa during their World Cup U17 first leg match at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria, on July 4, 2026. [FKF Media]‎

The dream of a return to the global stage now looks more tangible for the Junior Starlets following Saturday’s exploits at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.

In a display of grit and tactical maturity, the Kenyan girls stunned their hosts Bantwana 2-0 to secure a critical away victory and enhance their chances of qualifying for the 2026 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

With the win, Starlets are now 90 minutes away from securing their second appearance on the global stage.

Starlets lived up to the expectations of head coach Mildred Cheche, who had earlier urged them to ensure that they left South Africa with victory despite facing a well-oiled side backed up by a partisan crowd.

This was a first meeting for the two sides in the edge group competition. Based on South Africa’s higher standing in football on the continent, Cheche had also urged her charges to shake off the underdogs tag and give their best in the encounter.

Junior Starlets answered to Cheche’s call with a goal in each half, ensuring that they had an upper hand going into the second leg set for next Sunday at the Nyayo Stadium.

From the opening whistle, they were composed, ensuring that each player turned up for the task at hand and every unit was functioning at its optimum. They tormented the South African defence with frequent attacks while also safeguarding their territory. Their efforts paid off as Faith Boke broke the deadlock in the 25th minute to silence home crowds.

The homegirls then intensified their hunt for an equaliser, but their efforts were thwarted by a resolute Junior Starlets backline. They fought on in the second half, but their Brenda Achieng would break their hearts as she outsmarted their defenders to hit the ball past goalkeeper Dakalo Mafumo for a 2-0 advantage in the 70th minute.

The Kenyans remained solid in both ends of the field, protecting their lead in defence and pushing for a third goal in offence.

Having done the heavy lifting in Pretoria, the Junior Starlets will now focus on getting the job done and booking their ticket to Morocco when they host Bantwana at Nyayo. 

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