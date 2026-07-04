Crunch moment for Mildred Cheche and Junior Starlets

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Junior Starlets coach Mildred Cheche during a training session at Kasarani Annex on Sunday. [FKF Media]

Two teams, two legs and one golden ticket to Morocco; the math is simple, but the stakes are higher than ever before.

Having etched their names in the annals of history as the first Kenyan side to play at a Fifa World Cup, today’s clash is not just a match between peers for the Junior Starlets but a battle for legacy.

The Kenyans will have everything to fight for when they take on their hosts South Africa in the first half of the 180 minutes that stand between them and their return to the global stage.

An away win against Bantwana will enhance their chances of booking their ticket to Morocco for the 2026 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup ahead of the return leg set for July 12 at Nyayo Stadium.

The two sides qualified for the third-round after eliminating their first and second-round opponents. Starlets’ journey to the final phase was a masterclass of grit, especially in the second-round where they survived on an away goal rule.

After dismantling Namibia 7-1 on aggregate in the first-round, coach Mildred Cheche’s charges faced a bruising battle against neighbours Uganda. The duels ended in a 1-1 stalemate in Kampala, with the second leg of the East Africa derby ending in a goalless draw in Nairobi.

Emily Adhiambo’s away goal then salvaged Starlets' campaign while the Ugandans returned to the drawing board to prepare for next year’s challenge.

Bantwana, on the other hand, had it easy in the first round as they moved to the next phase without breaking a sweat following the withdrawal of their opponents, the Central African Republic. They booked a date with the Kenyans after beating Tanzania 2-0 on aggregate. They did the heavy lifting in the first leg played in Zanzibar and then got the job done at home with a barren draw.

Going into today’s clash, Starlets will be keen not to leave the stadium empty-handed in a bid to lessen their work in the second leg.

In a past interview, Cheche said that though playing away is a tough task for any player, Starlets will have to be mentally strong to play against the South Africans even as they target a win or a draw if push comes to shove.

Cheche is likely to start Mishel Okoyo, who has been her first-choice keeper in goal.

The defensive quartet of captain Bevarline Awuor, Fleviah Khatenje, Brenda Awour and Pauline Namisi are favourites to make the first 11. Mwanakombo Bakari, Lindey Weey Atieno, Noelina Akuku, Beryl Awuor, Norah Ivy and Clarice Demba will be up for selection in the midfield. Forwards Brenda Achieng and Emily Adhiambo are likely starters, with Cheche also having Faith Boke, who previously played in defence, to select as well as Tabitha Wambui and Gaudencia Maloba.

Her equal, Ntombifuthi Khumalo, hopes to capitalise on home support and technical fluidity to dictate the tempo of the encounter.

Captain Katleho Malebana will marshal the midfield alongside Okunle Sithole with forward Aaliyah Jacobs likely to lead the goal hunt. Goakeeper Dakalo Mafumo is expected to maintain her place in goal. Defenders Ntokozo Padzayi, Alwande Mbatha, Farah Thomas and Andiswa Zuma will be on a mission to stop Kenyan attackers.