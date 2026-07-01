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Potter admits Sweden couldn't live with France in World Cup defeat

By AFP | Jul. 1, 2026
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Sweden head coach Graham Potter greets France's Didier Deschamps at the end of the 2026 World Cup round of 32 at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on June 30, 2026. [FRANCK FIFE / AFP]

Sweden coach Graham Potter admitted his side could not compete with a brilliant France team as they went out of the World Cup with a 3-0 defeat in the last 32 on Tuesday.

"The better team won, congratulations to France. I thought in terms of the game we had to be perfect and even if we were I'm not sure that would have been enough if I'm brutally honest, because the opponent was of a high level," the Englishman said.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice for France either side of a Bradley Barcola goal at MetLife Stadium, while Michael Olise tormented the Swedish defence with his passing.

The scoreline only just about reflected France's domination, as they march on to a last-16 tie against Paraguay, and Sweden go home.

"I have no complaints of the players whatsoever. I said to them after the game I don't think it's a disgrace to lose to France, they're a better team and they've got some high-level players," Potter added.

"If you look at the careers and the CVs of the French team and you compare them to ours, we're a young developing team with hopefully a lot of good things ahead of us."

Sweden reached the knockout phase as one of the best third-placed sides in the group stage.

That was after an up-and-down first round in which they hammered Tunisia 5-1, were thrashed by the Netherlands by the same score, and then came from behind to draw 1-1 with Japan.

But getting to the finals was an achievement in itself, after they finished bottom of their qualifying group without a win, only to sneak in through the back door of the play-offs thanks to their Nations League performances.

"We've had a great tournament, I think, to grow and learn, to recover like we did after the Netherlands, to get the point we needed against Japan was fantastic for the players. We have to build on that," added the former Chelsea boss.

"We have double figures making debuts at the World Cup, that's some difference to the French team," Potter said.

"So we'll get better for that, that's for sure. We have these experiences, you win, you lose, you grow as a team, as an individual. I think that's how we have to look at it today."

Potter, who was appointed last October, has a contract to 2030. His next task will be to lead the team in the Nations League, starting in late September against Romania.

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