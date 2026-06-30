Paraguay shock Germany as Brazil, Morocco advance at World Cup

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Germany's players reacts during the penalty shootout of the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Germany and Paraguay at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough on June 29, 2026.[AFP]

Paraguay sensationally sent four-time champions Germany crashing out of the World Cup on Monday as Brazil and Morocco clinched dramatic victories to reach the last 16.

Germany's hopes of mounting a deep run at the tournament ended at Foxborough's Gillette Stadium with the country's first ever defeat in a World Cup penalty shoot-out.

The seismic upset was the highlight of another day of enthralling action as the knockout rounds got into full swing, with Brazil coming from behind to score an injury-time winner in a 2-1 defeat of Japan before Morocco edged past the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties in a classic duel in Monterrey.

Orlando Gill was the hero for Paraguay in their shoot-out defeat of Germany, saving from Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade to give them a crucial advantage.

Paraguay blew two chances to win it before Jose Canale blasted in the winning spot-kick after Germany's Jonathan Tah blazed his effort over the bar.

Germany had never lost a penalty shoot-out at a World Cup on four previous occasions since the 1982 finals in Spain.

"Obviously, we analysed every player and every detail of the penalty-takers," 'keeper Gill said afterwards. "Thank God I was able to save two penalties. This is a privilege; we eliminated a champion."

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, who sat stunned on the bench after the defeat, said simply: "We didn't do enough today."

The match had gone to penalties after the two sides finished extra-time locked at 1-1. Tah had seen a headed goal controversially disallowed after a VAR review in extra-time.

Earlier, Julio Enciso had given Paraguay a 42nd minute lead before Arsenal forward Havertz equalised for Germany nine minutes into the second half.

Paraguay will now face either France or Sweden in the last 16, who play on Tuesday.

Brazil escape

Another shock had looked on the cards when Brazil squeezed past Japan 2-1 in Houston to book their place in the last 16 thanks to a 95th-minute winner from Gabriel Martinelli.

Japan had threatened to pull off one of the all-time great World Cup upsets after Kaishu Sano fired them into the lead with a superb 29th-minute goal on the counter-attack.

But Brazil equalised on 56 minutes, Casemiro nodding in at the far post after a superb curling cross from the left by Gabriel Magalhaes.

Japan appeared to have done enough to force extra time, but paid the price after Ao Tanaka conceded possession on the edge of the area in injury time. The ball found Martinelli, who took a touch before burying the winner.

"I can't find the words to describe the joy in my heart. Seeing all those fans on their feet, my parents, my friends.I can't explain it," said Martinelli.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said his team would depart the tournament with heads held high.

"Even people who don't really know or pay much attention to football have come to see that Japan is fighting to become world champion and is growing and challenging itself," Moriyasu said.

Brazil will face either Ivory Coast or Norway in the last 16.

Morocco win thriller

In Monday's other last 32-clash, Morocco set up a last 16 clash with co-hosts Canada on Saturday after beating the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties in Monterrey. The game had finished 1-1 following extra-time.

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made the crucial save to block the Netherlands' fifth penalty from Crysencio Summerville before striker Ismael Saibari stepped up to blast home the winning effort for the Atlas Lions.

The Netherlands had been minutes away from a place in the last 16 after forward Cody Gakpo, playing just two days after his partner confirmed the death of the couple's unborn sorn, put the Dutch 1-0 up on 72 minutes.

But Issa Diop glanced in an equaliser in stoppage time to make it 1-1, setting up extra-time and the shoot-out drama.

"We needed calm and to realise our abilities," Morocco coach Mohammed Ouahbi said. "We deserved to qualify. Sometimes you have to accept winning in this way when it is a knockout match."

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman lamented his team's inability to defend their 1-0 lead.

"Maybe at times Morocco had the better opportunities, the most dangerous moments, but we were leading and they didn't really see a solution," Koeman said.

"Then there was a lucky assist that scored a goal, and that's obviously even more bitter when it's in injury time."