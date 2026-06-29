Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Brazil, Germany eye World Cup last 16 as Netherlands face Morocco

By AFP | Jun. 29, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Brazil forward Neymar and Scotland defender Anthony Ralston fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup Group C football match at the Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 24, 2026. [CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP]

Brazil's quest to win a record sixth World Cup heads into the knockout stages on Monday as Carlo Ancelotti's team face Japan in the last 32, before four-time champions Germany play Paraguay and Morocco take on the Netherlands in perhaps the tie of the round.

The Brazilians are desperate to win the World Cup again, 24 years after they last lifted the trophy, and they eased through the group stage in first place above Morocco, with Vinicius Junior playing a starring role by scoring four goals.

The South Americans may be the favourites to progress to the last 16, but Japan are dangerous opponents and unlikely to make life easy in the first game of the day in Houston.

"We need to play with our heads and hearts, and be clear about what we want to do. We need to be ready for everything that can happen in a knockout tie," said Ancelotti, who insisted his players were "confident" but prepared for the prospect of extra time and penalties.

Brazil are well aware of the threat posed by Japan, having lost 3-2 when the teams met in a friendly last October.

"I think that really was a learning experience for us," said the Brazil captain, Marquinhos.

The last non-European nation to knock Brazil out of a World Cup was Argentina, in 1990, but Japan come into this tie with confidence.

"The team is united and that feeling is getting even stronger now," said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu, whose side finished second in Group F behind the Netherlands -- they drew with the Dutch and Sweden, either side of beating Tunisia.

The winners will advance to a last-16 tie on Sunday against Ivory Coast or Norway in New Jersey.

Germany take on Paraguay at the Gillette Stadium near Boston in what will, remarkably, be their first knockout match at a World Cup since they beat Argentina in the 2014 final.

The Germans did enough to top their group as they hammered Curacao and edged out Ivory Coast before an inconsequential defeat by Ecuador.

Currently ranked 10th in the world, Germany are not widely seen as genuine contenders to win the trophy, even if coach Julian Nagelsmann insists that has to be their aim.

"When you talk about the German national team, it is all about trying to win every game. It is all about winning the game tomorrow," Nagelsmann said on Sunday.

Canada oust South Africa

His side are expected to defeat the Paraguayans, who progressed as one of the best third-place finishers after recovering from a heavy opening loss to the United States to beat Turkey and draw with Australia.

They are appearing in the knockout phase for the first time since 2010, but it is a tough ask for Paraguay who have had to rapidly relocate for this game after being based on the West Coast of the US during the group stage.

Whoever emerges victorious will advance to a last-16 clash against either France or Sweden.

The meeting of three-time World Cup runners-up the Netherlands and 2022 semi-finalists Morocco in Monterrey, Mexico, is surely the hardest tie of the round to call.

These are the teams ranked eighth and seventh in the world respectively, with both squads filled with talent based in major European leagues.

The Moroccan side includes the Dutch-born defender Noussair Mazraoui, of Manchester United, and the forward Ismael Saibari who was the best player in the Dutch league last season with champions PSV Eindhoven and is joining Bayern Munich.

The knockout stages began on Sunday as co-hosts Canada struck late to beat South Africa 1-0 in Los Angeles and reach the last 16 for the first time.

Captain Stephen Eustaquio scored the only goal in the second minute of injury time at the SoFi Stadium, settling a tight contest between two nations who had never previously gone beyond the group stage at a World Cup.

"The timing of the goal means that the win is incredibly dramatic, and I think the effect that it will have in Canada and the inspiring of people will be immense," said Canada coach Jesse Marsch.

His team will play either the Netherlands or Morocco in Houston in the next round.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup Brazil vs Japan Netherlands vs Morocco
.

Latest Stories

Kenya must refuse to receive rejected EU asylum seekers
Kenya must refuse to receive rejected EU asylum seekers
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
2 hrs ago
Kenya's press laws a colonial relic that should be done away with
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
2 hrs ago
Ruto's tiff with 'Standard' and the old story of a naked king
Opinion
By Javan Kilele
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mr President, why? Fresh abductions raise alarm over State repression
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Mr President, why? Fresh abductions raise alarm over State repression
Gen Z protester Davis Lichuma found ill after alleged abduction
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Gen Z protester Davis Lichuma found ill after alleged abduction
How KeNHA pressed on with Sh3b project despite forgery claims
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
How KeNHA pressed on with Sh3b project despite forgery claims
Detectives linked to attempted abduction of Standard Editor
By Standard Reporter 2 hrs ago
Detectives linked to attempted abduction of Standard Editor
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved