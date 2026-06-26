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Dutch march into World Cup knockouts as group winners

By AFP | Jun. 26, 2026
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Netherlands' defender Jan Paul Van Hecke controls the ball as he's defended by Tunisia's Hannibal Mejbri during the 2026 World Cup Group F match at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City on June 25, 2026. ([UAN MABROMATA / AFP]

The Netherlands overcame sorry Tunisia 3-1 on Thursday to top World Cup Group F, avoiding a tricky encounter with Brazil in the last 32.

Ronald Koeman's men flew into a two-goal lead in soggy Kansas City thanks to some shoddy defending from the North African side.

First, Ellyes Skhiri sliced Denzel Dumfries' cross into his own net and minutes later Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey lashed home from close range.

That apparently sealed the deal for the Netherlands, whose orange-clad fans were entertaining themselves with Mexican waves midway through the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tunisia pulled a goal back in the second half but the Dutch restored their two-goal lead courtesy of a Jan Paul van Hecke header shortly after the hour mark.

The Netherlands, who finished their group fixtures with seven points, pipped Japan to top spot in Group F, and will face Morocco in the second round in Monterrey on Monday.

Japan drew 1-1 against Sweden in Arlington, Texas, to confirm second spot though the Scandinavian side also advanced as one of the eight best-placed teams who finished third.

Thursday's game started on time after a lightning storm had threatened major disruption earlier in the American Midwest.

Tunisia went close in the opening moments when Ismael Gharbi fired over from close range but that proved a false indicator of what was to come.

Instead Skhiri turned the ball into his own net in the third minute to put the three-time finalists in front.

Just four minutes later Brobbey smashed home his third goal of the World Cup after Virgil van Dijk headed across goal following a Tijjani Reijnders free-kick.

Tunisia threatened to unravel further but managed to reach half-time without conceding again.

The North Africans pulled a goal back in the 54th minute when Hazem Mastouri headed home from Hannibal Mejbri's corner.

But any potential jitters were quickly dispelled minutes later when Van Hecke's header from Reijnders' corner found its way into the net via a deflection.

Tunisia will go home with their tails between their legs after an embarrassing campaign in which they shipped 12 goals in three games.

Veteran French coach Herve Renard was hired last week after Sabri Lamouchi was fired following the team's 5-1 hammering by Sweden in their opening match in Mexico.

But he was unable to stop the rot as Tunisia, who romped through qualifying without conceding a single goal, collapsed 4-0 against Japan before their defeat against the Dutch.

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