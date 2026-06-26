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Ivory Coast see 'no limits' after reaching World Cup knockouts for first time

By AFP | Jun. 26, 2026
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 Ivory Coast celebrate after the 2026 FIFA World Cup First Stage Group E match vs  Curacao at Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Stadium) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States on June 25, 2026. [Abdulhamid Hosbas / AFP]

Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pepe believes the Elephants can keep on going at the World Cup after beating Curacao 2-0 on Thursday to reach the knockout rounds for the first time in their history.

"We are delighted and proud to be the first Ivory Coast team to reach the knockout rounds. Everyone has worked hard for this and we have got our reward," said Villarreal's Pepe, who scored both goals against Curacao in Philadelphia, one in each half.

"We are setting no limits. We have huge potential. Now we are into the knockout rounds so we will see what happens."

Ivory Coast finish in second place in Group E with six points, only behind table-toppers Germany on head-to-head -- they beat Ecuador 1-0 in their opening game before losing 2-1 to the Germans.

This Ivorian team has now achieved something that the previous great side featuring the likes of Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure never managed to do.

Before this year they had been to three World Cups, between 2006 and 2014, but never went beyond the group stage.

They will now head to Dallas for a last-32 tie next Tuesday against the runner-up in Group I, which will be either France or Norway.

"We are really pleased. We will celebrate this and enjoy it a bit before starting to prepare for what's to come," said their French-born coach, Emerse Fae.

"Not everything was perfect but we have qualified and the victory will be good for morale."

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