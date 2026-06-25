Ancelotti hails Vinicius as Brazil march on at World Cup

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Brazil's forward Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup Group C match vs Scotlandat the Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 24, 2026. (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti hailed Vinicius Junior as "one of the best players in the world" after the Real Madrid forward continued his excellent World Cup form with a brace in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Scotland.

Vinicius scored twice in the first half in Miami, including a header, to set Brazil on their way to a victory which allowed them to progress to the last 32 as winners of Group C.

"I had no doubts about how he would be coming into this World Cup," said Ancelotti of the 25-year-old, who has four goals in three games at this year's tournament.

"For him it is an honour to play for the national team. He is playing well and he even scored a header, which is very rare for him.

"I knew all about what Vini could do. He is one of the best players in the world," added Ancelotti, who managed the forward for four years at Real Madrid.

Vinicius scored in Brazil's opening 1-1 draw with Morocco and then also netted in the 3-0 defeat of Haiti.

He is level with France's Kylian Mbappe and Norway's Erling Haaland in the golden boot race, with that trio all one behind Lionel Messi.

He is the first Brazilian to score in all three group matches at a World Cup since Ronaldo and Rivaldo both achieved the feat in 2002.

The only other Brazilian players to find the net in all three group games are Jairzinho, in 1970, and Romario in 1994 -- that is illustrious company to keep, and Brazil went on to lift the trophy every time one of their players did that in the past.

"I always say I am not that bothered about numbers. I am not used to scoring so many goals, but the coach has moved me into a position to which I have adapted well, and now I am scoring and helping the team," Vinicius told Brazilian broadcaster CazeTV.

Vinicius, who came second in the Ballon d'Or in 2024, netted 22 goals in 53 games in all competitions for Real last season.

"Hopefully I can keep going to the final. I am very happy with the work being done by the team. If everyone is playing well, the ball will arrive in attacking areas and we will have chances to score goals," he added.

The passion of a kid

Matheus Cunha got Brazil's other goal against Scotland, before the Manchester United player was replaced by Neymar for his first appearance for his country since October 2023.

"He deserved to come on. He has worked hard and trained hard to recover fitness. He has done it very professionally," Ancelotti said of Brazil's all-time top scorer.

"He has the quality to help the team at this World Cup and he played well in the few minutes he was on.

"He needs no motivation to play for Brazil, none of the players do. He is 34 but he has the same passion for playing football as a kid."

Brazil now go to Houston for a last-32 tie next Monday against the runners-up in Group F -- either the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden.

"Compared to the first game we are making fewer errors, playing with more rhythm, and we are more clinical up front," added Ancelotti.

"In the two games since Morocco we have left a good impression. The objective was to finish first, and now we just need to keep working and getting better for the next game.

"Now we are really playing as a team, and that was of the aim. We are not perfect, we have things to improve on.

"But I am very happy because we have got better already and we are solid now. It's really important to be solid in the knockout rounds."