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Migori Youth crowned National Super League champions

By Washington Onyango | Jun. 8, 2026
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Migori Youth striker Syphas Otieno celebrates after scoring in a past match. [Migori Youth Media]

Migori Youth have been crowned FKF National Super League champions and secured promotion to the SportPesa Premier League.

The Awendo-based champions secured the title after beating Equity Bank 2-1 in a crucial Round 37 clash over the weekend. The victory lifted Migori Youth to 80 points, five ahead of second-placed Mombasa United and seven clear of third-placed 3K FC.

With only one round of matches remaining next weekend, neither Mombasa United nor 3K FC can catch Migori, confirming the club as champions and securing their place in next season’s top-tier league.

Migori have been the most consistent team in the division, winning 25 of their 37 matches while scoring 56 goals and conceding just 28. Their title-winning campaign marks a major milestone for the club, which will now make the step up to Kenya’s top flight.

Club chairman Abdi Aziz hailed the achievement and thanked everyone involved in the club’s successful season.

“This is a proud moment for the club, our players, technical bench, sponsors and supporters. We have worked hard throughout the season and it is rewarding to see our efforts pay off,” said Aziz.

“Winning the title and earning promotion is a great achievement, but our work is not finished. We now have to prepare properly for the Premier League and ensure we are ready for the challenge ahead.”

While Migori have wrapped up the title, the race for promotion remains alive heading into the final weekend.

Mombasa United joined Migori in the Premier League after edging Nzoia Sugar 1-0. The coastal side sits second on 75 points.

Third-placed 3K FC remain in contention on 73 points with a game in hand after their match against Mwatate United was not concluded. Victory in that fixture would move them to 76 points and keep the pressure on Mombasa United ahead of the final weekend.

Equity Bank’s defeat in Migori ended their hopes of automatic promotion. They remain fourth on 71 points and can no longer catch the top two.

At the bottom of the table, Mwatate United and Vihiga United have already been relegated. Mwatate sit last with 22 points from 36 matches, while Vihiga are second from bottom on 30 points.

The fight to avoid the remaining relegation spots is still open. Darajani Gogo moved to 35 points after beating Kisumu All Stars 2-1, while MCF FC boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 victory over Kibera Black Stars to reach 34 points.

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Migori Youth FKF National Super League SportPesa Premier League
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