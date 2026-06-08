Ederson to replace injured Wesley in Brazil World Cup squad

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Wesley has been replaced by Atalanta's Ederson in Brazil's World Cup Squad [AFP]

The Brazilian football federation (CBF) announced on Sunday injured full-back Wesley will be replaced in the World Cup squad by midfielder Ederson.

Wesley suffered the injury in Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over Egypt before leaving the field in tears.

Atalanta's 26-year-old Ederson made the last of his three international appearances in March 2025.

"The Brazilian Football Confederation announces that the player Wesley was re-evaluated this Sunday by the medical staff of the Brazilian National Team and underwent imaging tests," the CBF said.

"The MRI revealed a muscle injury in the adductor muscle of his left thigh.

"In light of the diagnosis, the CBF announces the call-up of the player Ederson, who will join the squad this Monday in the United States," the governing body added.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil start their campaign on Saturday against Morocco before facing Haiti and Scotland in Group C.