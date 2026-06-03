Gor urged to replicate 1987 feat in Champs League

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Gor Mahia patron Eliud Owalo greets the players during a luncheon at a Nairobi hotel. [Gor Mahia Media]

Gor Mahia players continue to receive goodies after clinching a record-extending 22nd SportPesa Premier League title on Sunday.

Having already pocketed Sh15 million in prize money, which marked the highest champions’ reward in the history of the Kenyan Premier League, yesterday the club patron Eliud Owalo gave Charles Akonnor’s side Sh1 million as a token of appreciation.

This comes barely two weeks after the club chairman Ambrose Rachier pledged a Sh5 million title bonus to the team. K’Ogalo went on to beat AFC Leopards to the title with two games to spare after their arch-rivals fell 2-1 to APS Bomet. By lifting the trophy, Gor will represent the country in the CAF Champions League next season.

Speaking during yesterday’s luncheon hosted by the club’s patron Eliud Owalo at Carnivore hotel in Nairobi, Akonnor said he was happy for the feat the team had achieved in the just-concluded demanding league.

“The dedication and work ethic pushed us to this level. Everybody made an effort in his area of work, and that’s how we managed to win the title,’ said Akonnor.

“I feel proud to be part of this achievement, but the real work begins now as we start preparations for the Champions League.”

But Owalo challenged the players to replicate the group that won the Caf Cup Winner Cup (Mandela Cup) in 1987.

He pledged to work with the club’s Executive Committee to ensure an enabling environment for the team so as to prepare adequately for the Champions League assignment.

On his side Rachier, expressed his appreciation to the patron for the generous gesture he had extended to the team throughout the season, which he noted was a morale booster to the players in the team’s title quest.