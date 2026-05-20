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SportPesa Premier League: APS Bomet edge Bandari to ease relegation fears

By Washington Onyango | May. 20, 2026
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Bandari and APS Bomet players in action during their SportPesa Premier League match at Kwale Stadium on May 20, 2026. [APS Bomet Media]

APS Bomet moved closer to safety after seeing off Bandari 2-0 in a midweek SportPesa Premier League match played at Kwale Stadium on Wednesday.

The win eased off relegation fears the club has been battling for the better part of their debut season in the Premier League as they moved to 12th in the standings with 40 points.

Hillary Juma scored a brace in what turned out to be APS Bomet’s sixth consecutive victory that stretched their unbeaten run to nine matches.

With two matches left, Bomet now needs to edge out title hopefuls AFC Leopards this coming weekend, on Sunday, to confirm their safety in the league.

This is because teams ranked 13th to 16th, which include Mathare United, Posta Rangers, Kariobangi Sharks and Ulinzi Stars, respectively, still have a slim chance of leapfrogging the law enforcers if Bomet fails to win their last two games.

Ulinzi (32 points) and Sharks (33 points) have three matches left meaning the maximum they can collect is nine points while Mathare (38 points) and Rangers (37 points) have two games and can collect six points.

However, any defeat to the four teams will automatically confirm safety for APS Bomet.

Meanwhile, there is a standoff between Mara Sugar and leaders Gor Mahia ahead of the penultimate title decider match earlier set to be played at Awendo Green Stadium in Migori County.

This is after K’Ogalo complained the stadium is not safe and suitable to host the high intense match that will see Gor crowned champions for a record 22nd time if they can collect maximum points.

Gor have announced that the stadium has been ruled out for Sunday’s clash with FKF directing the hosts to secure an alternative venue.

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