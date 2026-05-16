Ingo derby now a huge test for AFC Leopards' title credentials

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AFC Leopards midfielder Kelly Madada dribbles the ball past Kakamega Homeboyz's Rodgers Ouma during their SportPesa Premier League match at Nyayo Stadium in January. [AFC Leopards Media]

AFC Leopards will be hoping to pile more pressure on SportPesa Premier League leaders Gor Mahia when they face Kakamega Homeboyz in the Ingo Derby at Mumias Sports Complex today.

Ingwe head into the match full of confidence after beating relegation-threatened Ulinzi Stars 2-0 in a rescheduled midweek clash. The win pushed Leopards to 61 points, just four behind leaders Gor Mahia, who sit on 65 points after 31 matches.

A win for Leopards would reduce the gap at the top to just one point with only two matches left to play, increasing pressure on Gor Mahia ahead of their meeting against Murang’a Seal at Nyayo Stadium tomorrow.

Leopards coach Fred Ambani admitted the derby will be like a final as the club continues chasing the title.

“It will be like a final for us. We have to fight for the points because the belief in the team is strong following the recent results and the way things stand on the table,” said Ambani.

Despite their strong form, Leopards face a difficult assignment against a Homeboyz side that has enjoyed dominance in recent meetings.

The Kakamega-based side has not lost to Ingwe since 2023. In their last four meetings, Homeboyz have won twice, while the other two matches ended in draws.

However, Homeboyz come into the derby struggling badly. The side is on a six-match winless run, where they have lost four times and drawn twice.

They are sixth on the table with 47 points and are now fighting to finish strongly after falling behind in the title race.

Leopards, meanwhile, have found momentum at the perfect time and will hope their improved attack can break down Homeboyz in front of what is expected to be a huge crowd in Mumias.

The title race could take another twist tomorrow when Gor Mahia face Murang’a Seal. Gor remain favourites because they control their destiny, but an Ingwe win today would pile more pressure on K’Ogalo before kick-off.

Murang’a Seal, who are 11th with 41 points, have little pressure compared to Gor and can play freely. Gor Mahia have won 19 matches this season and boast the league’s best defence after conceding only 20 goals.

Elsewhere, attention will also shift to the tense relegation battle.

Bidco United, second from bottom with 24 points, face fifth-placed Shabana at Wang’uru Stadium tomorrow, knowing defeat could push them closer to relegation. Bidco has managed only four wins all season and has the league’s second-worst attack with just 17 goals scored.

Today, Mathare United, sitting 14th with 35 points, travel to Awendo to face Mara Sugar.

The Slum Boys are only three points above Ulinzi Stars and will be desperate to avoid slipping further into danger.