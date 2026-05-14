Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Real Madrid start presidential election process

By AFP | May. 14, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez talks to media at Real Madrid Sports City in Valdebebas, in the outskirts of Madrid, on May 12, 2026. [Javier Soriano/AFP]

Real Madrid officially started their electoral process on Thursday, after president Florentino Perez announced his decision to call elections, in which he will stand.

There is a 10-day window, until May 23, for the submission of candidacies, Madrid said in a statement.

Among the requirements to be a candidate are having been a club member for 20 years and providing a guarantee of 187 million euros ($219m), equivalent to 15 per cent of the club's annual budget, which personal assets must back.

Perez, who was re-elected unopposed in January 2025 for a four-year term, announced at a press conference on Tuesday that he will run again.

Spanish media report Enrique Riquelme, the president of the water and energy group Cox, is considering entering the race.

In a letter published by several outlets in Spain, the renewable energy businessman asked Perez for more time to potentially prepare a candidacy.

"When I ran in the 2000 elections, I didn’t ask for more time; I ran, and I won," said Perez in an interview on television channel La Sexta on Wednesday.

If multiple candidates stand, the electoral board will announce the date and place of the elections in due course.

If no one else comes forward, Perez, 79, would retain his post, as happened in the 2013, 2017, 2021 and 2025 elections.

The Spanish businessman was first elected as Madrid president in 2000, overseeing the club's Galactico era, and resigned in 2006.

Since Perez returned in 2009, Madrid have won five Spanish league titles and a remarkable six European Cups, among other silverware.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Real Madrid Florentino Perez
.

Latest Stories

Kindiki: I was elected by MPs, not appointed
Kindiki: I was elected by MPs, not appointed
National
By Kamau Muthoni
4 hrs ago
Macron's reprimand and why Kenya needs 'school of manners'
Opinion
By Editorial
4 hrs ago
UoN names Prof Gitau VC, ends 20-month leadership vacuum
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Diesel hits record Sh242 as fuel prices jump in latest Epra review
By Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
Diesel hits record Sh242 as fuel prices jump in latest Epra review
United opposition projected to crush Ruto in 2027 with 76pc of total votes
By Juliet Omelo 4 hrs ago
United opposition projected to crush Ruto in 2027 with 76pc of total votes
Kindiki: I was elected by MPs, not appointed
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Kindiki: I was elected by MPs, not appointed
Ruto denies RSF links, says Sudan needs help
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Ruto denies RSF links, says Sudan needs help
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved