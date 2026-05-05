Sports Committee grills embattled FKF boss Hussein Mohammed over CHAN 2024 scandal

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed (left) when he appeared before the National Assembly Departmental Committee for Sports, Culture and Tourism to answer questions on the allged CHAN insurance scandal on May 5, 2026. [HusseinMoha/X]

Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed today had questions to answer, appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee for Sports, Culture and Tourism.

The President, recently suspended by his own National Executive Council (NEC) over alleged financial impropriety and procurement breaches, including a Sh42 million insurance scandal involving the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), remained adamant that he still leads the federation.