Champions Police Bullets clash with Vihiga Queens

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Trinity Starlets' Elizabeth Muteshi and Lorna Nyabutoi (left) of Kenya Police Bullets in their FKF Women Premier League round 10 fixtures match at Police Sacco Stadium. [File, Standard]

Reigning Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Premier League champions Kenya Police Bullets will today face off with former holders Vihiga Queens at the Police Sacco Stadium.

The top-of-the-bill clash is one of the five crucial encounters lined up today as the 2025-2026 season nears the end.

A win for the Bullets will see them maintain their spot at the league summit, hence increasing their chances of extending their reign to three years in a row. They top the table with 43 points, two more than their closest challengers, Ulinzi Starlets, who are the only threat to their ambitions.

The law enforcers have played 17 matches, winning 14, drawing one, and losing two, while the soldiers have garnered 41 points from 18 outings, where they registered 13 wins, two draws, and three losses.

Bullets go into the duel on the back of a dominant display against Ulinzi Starlets, having avenged their first leg 1-0 defeat to the soldiers with a humiliating 3-0 beating last weekend.

Vihiga Queens, who have already given up the fight to recapture the trophy, are fourth on the standings with 31 points from 18 matches. Vihiga will be seeking to secure maximum points and improve their chances of a top-five finish. They will build on last Sunday’s 1-0 win against Kayole Starlet.

In the first match of the day at Police Sacco Stadium, Kayole Starlets will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing trip to Vihiga and beat third-placed Trinity Starlets.

Placed slightly above the relegation zone, Kayole will have everything to play for as they seek to bag more points and avoid getting caught up in the battle for survival. They are eighth on the log with only five points separating them and Gideon Starlets, who are 10th and facing a relegation threat.

At Ulinzi Sports Complex, the soldiers will be hoping to recover from the heavy defeat to Police Bullets and remain in the race for the title when they welcome Gideon Starlets.

However, with Gideon Starlets’ stay in the Premier League solely dependent on the outcome of their remaining matches, Ulinzi must be at their best, for their guests will leave nothing to chance.

With their fate still within their control, Gideon Starlets will go full throttle as they seek to avoid exiting the Premier League after one season. Fifth-placed Kibera Soccer Women will tackle Bungoma Queens in a mid-table encounter at Dandora Stadium.

Kibera, who have garnered 28 points from 18 matches, will be chasing their ninth win.