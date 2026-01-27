Champions Police Bullets firm grip on league summit

Trinity Starlets' Elizabeth Muteshi and Lorna Nyabutoi (left) of Kenya Police Bullets in their FKF Women Premier League round 10 fixtures match at Police Sacco Stadium. [File, Standard]

Reigning Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League champions Kenya Police Bullets FC maintained their spot at the top of the standings following a fruitful weekend out.

Bullets, who are looking to successfully defend their title, edged out Zetech University Sparks 1-0 on Saturday to enhance their chances of extending their reign to three years in a row.

With the victory, they remained at the top of the standings and also maintained a two-point difference between them and their closest challengers Ulinzi Starlets.

The law enforcers have 31 points from 10 wins, a draw and two defeats. Hot on their heels are the soldiers who have accumulated 29 points from 13 outings having won nine, drawn two and lost two.

Ulinzi bagged maximum points from their trip to Kisumu after beating struggling Kisped Queens 2-0.

Former champions Vihiga Queens, who played to a one-all-draw against their hosts Kibera Soccer Women FC, are third with 26 points.

Trinity Starlets and Zetech Sparks, who lost their respective weekend matches, maintained their fourth and fifth spots respectively.

The two sides lost by a similar score of 1-0, with the students going down to holders police, while Trinity succumbed to Bungoma Queens after conceding an own goal.

Trinity, who had a promising start to the season and were among top contenders for the title, have secured 24 points from seven wins, three draws and three defeats.

The students on the other hand have 21 points from six wins, three draws and four losses.

Bungoma Queens moved one place up to sixth place with 20 points while Kibera Soccer, who were in sixth before weekend fixtures, dropped to seventh with 18.

Soccer Assassins, who edged out Kisumu Allstarlets 1-0, moved one place up to eighth with 16 points from 13 outings.

Kayole Starlets, who suffered a humiliating 4-0 thrashing at the hands of top tier debutants Gideon Starlets, are ninth tied on 16 points with Assassins, but have an inferior goal difference.

Gideon Starlets are 10th with 13 points, nine more than relegation courting Kisped Queens.

Kisumu-based sides Kisumu Allstarlets and Kisped are stuck at the bottom of the table and are staring at a possible relegation with nine matches remaining to the end of the season.

Their weekend defeats to Ulinzi Starlets and Soccer Assassins piled more misery on the sides that must start winning to salvage their campaigns and revive their hopes of playing in the Premier League next season.