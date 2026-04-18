Junior Starlets keen to finish the job against Namibia in WCQ

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Junior Starlets right back Faith Boke in action during a training session at Ulinzi Sports Complex. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Junior Starlets will be seeking to seal their second round slot when they lock horns with Namibia in the return leg of the first round of the 2026 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers today at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

With a precious but narrow 2-1 advantage following last Sunday’s away win in Windhoek, the Kenyans stand on the precipice of the second round, for all they need is a draw or win to advance. However, they can’t afford to be complacent, for the Baby Gladiators go into the encounter with confidence drawn from their late goal.

While the first leg was a tale of two halves, today’s duel is a do-or-die affair, for a slight mistake could make or break either side’s prospects of remaining in the race for one of the four tickets to the global showpiece.

At the University of Namibia (UNAM) Stadium, Starlets dominated the first half, taking a 2-0 lead within the first six minutes of the game, whereas Namibia fought tooth and nail in the second to pull one back in the dying minutes of the game.

The Kenyans dictated the tempo for much of the match, but a lapse in concentration would see them concede in the 84th minute.

Having missed several scoring chances in the second half of the first leg, they will be out to make every move in offence count since an aggregate victory against Namibia will pit them against stronger opponents who will not hesitate to punish them. They are likely to face Uganda, who are one foot into the second round thanks to their 2-0 away win against Zimbabwe.

Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche said that she is happy with her charges’ first leg display, though they needed to work on some areas.

“I think I’m okay with how they played, and we just have a few things we needed to improve, like scoring because we had more chances. Of course, when we are facing each country, they are looking at the past performance participating in the World Cup, and so they judge us by that,” Cheche said.

She added that in addition to home advantage, they also now know the opponents’ game and have a game plan.

“Playing again at home is a big chance for us. Initially we didn’t know how they play, but now we have a better idea and have adjusted to the right strategies to see if we can get a win at home,” she added.

Cheche is expected to maintain the core of her first-leg starting eleven with goalkeeper Mishel Ng’ono, who was solid despite conceding once. The backline is likely not to change, with Grace Mumo, Brenda Awuor and Rose Nangila being tasked with ensuring that Ng’ono doesn’t face any serious threat.

Faith Boke and Lindey Weey Atieno, who were on the scoresheet in the first leg, will maintain their spots in the starting lineup alongside captain Bevarline Awuor, Brenda Achieng, Mwanakombo Bakari and Gaudencia Maloba.