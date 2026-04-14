Bayern clash to define Real's season, says Bellingham

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Real Madrid's English midfielder Jude Bellingham addresses a press conference on April 14, 2026, in Munich, Germany. [AFP]

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham said Wednesday's second Champions League quarter-final leg at Bayern Munich would define his club's season amid a stuttering domestic campaign.

Trophy-less last season, Real are staring down another year without silverware, with the Champions League perhaps their best chance this year.

Bayern hold a 2-1 lead after winning in Madrid and needs to avoid defeat to reach the final four. Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe (C) and his teammates take part in a training session on April 14, 2026, in Munich, southern Germany. [AFP]

Speaking in Munich on Tuesday, Bellingham said Real's season would be effectively over if they fail to progress on Wednesday.

"Considering what's happened in the league, in the cups, it's almost a final for us tomorrow," the England midfielder said.

"Given the situation we're in, we want to be still playing for something, rather than having games pass us by."

Real are nine points behind arch rivals Barcelona in La Liga with nine games to play, having lost the Spanish Super Cup final to the same opponents. Real also crashed out of the Copa del Rey against second-flight Albacete at the last-16 stage.

"Any loss in the Champions League feels like a disaster and like I said, given the situation we're in, we understand tomorrow is a final," said Bellingham.

"It feels as if everything's riding on this game. We have to see it like that. It's an all-or-nothing game.

"We'd like to believe that we'd have more chances if it doesn't go well tomorrow, but that's not how football is.

"We've dropped too many points in the league. Tomorrow, we've got a chance to remove all of that. If we do well in the Champions League, then the league can take a backseat."

The 22-year-old praised England captain Harry Kane but said he would do everything in his power to stop the Bayern striker from winning the Champions League.

"Hopefully, we can stop him from winning the Champions League tomorrow, which will have a big effect," he said.

"He's a sensational player. He's reached a level where he's almost perfected his craft. It's a joy to watch as a teammate."

Bellingham impressed after coming off the bench in the first leg as he continues his return from a hamstring injury.

"It's been a bit of a frustrating season for me," he said.

"But I'm feeling good now. The most difficult thing about coming back is mental. A scan can tell you a hamstring is fine, but a lot of the block is in your head."

The midfielder also spoke out against rumours he was enjoying life in the Spanish capital a little too much.

"People were making things up about my private life, that I was in the clubs, like to drink, that I was out often. It's simply not true, Bellingham stressed.

"I've enjoyed nights out in Madrid, of course I have, but how often they said I was going out just didn't happen.

"I'm very professional. I'm at the training ground every day trying to better myself in a lot of ways."

Real coach Alvaro Arbeloa was bullish ahead of the challenge, saying his team would rely on their European pedigree.

"We are Real Madrid, a team that comes here thinking about winning. We are the team of 15 Champions League titles, a team of great players.

"Nobody knows how it'll end, but what we're sure of is we're Real Madrid and with our weapons, we can try everything.

"We simply need to show who we are."