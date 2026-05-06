Experts push for a single fund to make learning free

Education stakeholders are pushing for the consolidation of school bursaries to create a national education fund to guarantee free and compulsory basic education for all children.
They assert that harmonising fragmented education bursary schemes into a single, centralised fund would improve efficiency, reduce corruption in the education sector and ensure equitable access to children while aiding in the government’s ambitious 100 per cent transition.
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