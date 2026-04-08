Premier League secures fifth Champions League spot

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Kai Havertz celebrates scoring for Arsenal against Sporting CP in their Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon on April 7, 2026. [AFP]

The Premier League will have at least five teams in the Champions League next season after securing a European Performance Spot for the second straight year.

The extra place was confirmed on Tuesday as Arsenal beat Sporting 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

UEFA awards an additional place to the two leagues with the best overall performance across the three European competitions.

The Premier League has been way out in front in the EPS table for most of the season, with all nine clubs reaching the last 16.

Although only five clubs made it through to the quarter-finals, coefficient points gained throughout the league phase had put England in a very strong position.

Fifth spot in the Premier League this season is now guaranteed to play in the Champions League, after Newcastle United benefited in the 2024-25 campaign.

Spain looks like the firm favourite to take second place, ahead of Germany and Portugal.

However, the Bundesliga could yet make a late challenge after Bayern Munich won 2-1 at Real Madrid on Tuesday. Freiburg also face Celta Vigo in the Europa League.

If the places do go to the Premier League and LaLiga, it will be the same top two as last season.

The race for fifth place in the Premier League, currently held by Liverpool on 49 points, is exceptionally tight.

Just seven points separate Arne Slot's side from 13th-placed Bournemouth.

Chelsea (48) sit in sixth, followed by Brentford (46), Everton (46), Fulham (44), Brighton (43), Sunderland (43), Newcastle (42) and Bournemouth (42).

If Aston Villa, who are fourth on 54 points, win the Europa League and finish outside the top four, the Premier League would have six teams in the Champions League.

The same logic applies to Liverpool, who face Paris St-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

If either wins a European trophy and finishes fifth, then sixth would qualify for the Champions League via the EPS place.

If both win European trophies and finish fifth and sixth, that would put seventh into the Champions League.

Nottingham Forest are in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. They could emulate Tottenham by winning the competition and finishing in the bottom half of the table.

Just like last season, that would create a sixth team in the Champions League for the Premier League, too.