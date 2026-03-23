Leopards in high spirits after having a taste of cold Tusker

AFC Leopards kept their hopes of challenging for the Sportpesa Premier League title alive after narrowly edging out Tusker 1-0 in a tight match at Nyayo National Stadium yesterday.

Ingwe headed into the encounter 10 points behind leaders Gor Mahia and they needed a win to try and not only cut the gap but also maintain the pressure on the record Kenyan champions who silenced Shabana 2-1 on Saturday.

Hassan Beja struck the winning goal in the 81st minute after sending a rebound into an empty goal, an important goal that sent Leopards to 49 points, seven behind Gor.

With nine matches left, there is still plenty left to play for and Ingwe need to pick every available point for them to capitalise on any Gor slip-up.

“The boys kept it clean despite Tusker being tough. We need to grind wins like these ones when things are not going the way we planned and am happy patience paid for us. We must keep the momentum going," said Leopards coach Ambani.

“For us, it is a game at a time. Nine matches left. No pressure, just planning to win our matches a game at a time and see what happens at the end."

For Tusker, the defeat ends their three-game winning streak as they dropped to seventh on the log with 37 points.

This is after Murang’a Seal leapfrogged them to sixth with 38 points following their 1-1 draw with Mathare United at SportPesa Arena.

Michael Macharia scored for Seal before Brian Ouru rescued a point for the Slum Boys.

Mathare remained 13th but eight points clear off the danger zone with 30 points.

Ulinzi Stars meanwhile struck Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 to move out of the bottom three albeit on goal difference.

Jackson Macharia hit a brace to lead the soldiers to victory while Humphrey Aroko continued with his goal scoring form by netting Sharks’ consolation goal.

The win moved Ulinzi to 15th with 22 points same as 16th placed Bidco United. However, the soldiers have a superior goal difference compared to the oil refineries.

In Kakamega, Geoffrey Ojunga netted for Bandari who denied Kakamega Homeboyz maximum points after forcing a 1-1 draw at Bukhungu Stadium.

Oliver Majaka netted for Homeboyz whose inconsistency in recent weeks sees them drop to fifth with 39 points. Bandari moved to eighth with 34 points.