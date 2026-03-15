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Mathare United cage AFC Leopards as Sofapaka woes worsen

By Washington Onyango | Mar. 15, 2026
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Coach Mathare United John Kamau. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Mathare United came from a goal down to thrash title hopefuls AFC Leopards 4-1 in an entertaining Sportpesa Premier League match played at Nyayo Stadium yesterday.

After a barren first half, Victor Omune gave Leopards the lead at the hour mark before Brian Ouru scored a brace, followed by goals from Isaac Omweri and Ian Omondi that stunned Ingwe 4-1.

Victory lifts Mathare United nine points clear of the relegation zone, while Ingwe’s defeat leaves them seven points behind leaders Gor Mahia, who play today against Ulinzi Stars.

Gor will move 10 points clear if they defeat the soldiers.

Elsewhere, Sofapaka's relegation woes worsened after losing 1-0 to Nairobi United. The 2009 champions remain bottom with 14 points.

Kevin Otiende was the hero for Naibois, who are eighth with 33 points, and have three games in hand.

At the same time, relegation fighting APS Bomet were held to a 1-1 draw by Bidco United in Kisii, a result that leaves both of them deep in danger. Hansel Ochieng scored for Bomet before Marvin Amuka rescued a point for Bidco.

The draw leaves Bomet 16th with 20 points while Bidco sit 15th with 21 points. In Mombasa, Bandari played out to a 0-0 draw with Mara Sugar.

Elsewhere, Pyramids of Egypt preserved an unbeaten record in defence of the CAF Champions League title by coming from behind to draw 1-1 at FAR Rabat of Morocco late on Friday, according to AFP reports.

The home team was ahead after just eight minutes of the quarter-final first leg when Ahmed Hammoudan scored his first goal of the campaign.

Mahmoud Zalaka equalised in the seventh minute of the second half in a match staged behind closed doors due to crowd trouble during an earlier FAR match.

The second leg is set for March 21 in Cairo, and the overall winners will face another Moroccan club, Renaissance Berkane, or Al Hilal of Sudan in the semi-finals during April.

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