Sports Disputes Tribunal overturns FKF ruling on abandoned Gor Mahia-Nairobi United clash

By Robert Abong'o | Mar. 6, 2026
Gor Mahia's Brighton Onyona chases down Nairobi United's Ovellah Ochieng in a SportPesa League clash at Dandora Stadium on December 21, 2025. [Naibois, Facebook]

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) has overturned a decision by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to award Gor Mahia and Nairobi United one point each following their abandoned league match on December 21 last year.

In a ruling delivered this afternoon, the tribunal set aside the earlier verdict issued by FKF’s League and Competitions Committee and directed that the matter be returned to the same body for a fresh hearing and determination.

The tribunal also ruled that the case must be reconsidered using provisions contained in the 2019 FKF Rule Book, rather than the 2025 edition that had informed the federation’s initial decision.

Nairobi United had challenged FKF’s ruling at the tribunal, arguing that the decision to award both teams a point after the abandoned match was not properly guided by the applicable regulations.

The match, played at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi, was called off in the second half after violence broke out between supporters of the two sides.

Trouble erupted shortly after Nairobi United equalised in the 58th minute through Ovella Ochieng’, sparking jubilant celebrations among their fans.

The situation quickly escalated as supporters from both teams engaged in confrontations, leading to objects being thrown onto the pitch. Players from both sides were forced to retreat to the dressing rooms as security struggled to restore order.

Clashes reportedly continued outside the stadium, with several people said to have sustained injuries during the chaos.

The fixture was the second meeting between the two sides in a short span, coming months after Nairobi United, then competing in the second tier, stunned Gor Mahia with a 2-1 victory in the FKF Cup final.

The December clash had also been preceded by a series of online exchanges between supporters of the two clubs, adding to the already heightened tension surrounding the match.

