Frenchman Mette off to winning start as Tusker edge Murang'a Seal 1-0

Tusker new head coach Julien Mette. [Tusker FC]

Frenchman Julien Mette has bagged his first win as a SportPesa Premier League coach after leading former champions Tusker FC to a narrow 1-0 win over Murang’a Seal in a midweek match played at Wang’uru Stadium in Mwea.

Mette, who replaced Charles Okere last week, had a false start to life in Kenya when he was not only beaten by Shabana 1-0 last weekend but also received a yellow card on his first official match from centre referee Peter Waweru after some touchline theatrics.

The situation was, however, smoother yesterday when Ibrahim Joshua struck in the 26th minute of the first half, handing the European tactician not only his first three points but also Tuskers' first win in four matches.

Now sitting seventh on the log with 31 points same as defending champions Kenya Police, the brewers have already conceded to be out of the Premier League title race, but Mette believes they can make the season better by winning the FKF Cup.

Mette, who is a two-time Congo Premier League champion with AS Otoho (2018 and 2023), said his goal is to turn the brewers into winners with his target of the midseason cup competition. The FKF Cup champion will represent Kenya in the CAF Confederation Cup.

“We have a good team with experienced players. What we need now is continue with the same momentum, be flexible, be consistent and finish in a better position than we are now. The goal is to win the FKF Cup, which I believe we can,” said Mette.

Murang’a Seal remain fifth despite the defeat with 33 points.

In Mombasa, Bandari came from behind to share the spoils with Nairobi United after playing out to a 1-1 draw at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Benson Omala scored his second goal for Naibois when he gave the visitors the lead in the 23rd minute before Amza Ngamchia restored parity for the dockers immediately, as the game ended 1-1 with no goals witnessed for the next 67 minutes plus added time.

The draw Bandari sixth with 32 points, while Nairobi United move to ninth with 29 points.

Action continues tomorrow, where AFC Leopards will be seeking to cut the gap between them and leaders Gor Mahia to within three points when they face off with wounded KCB at Kasarani Stadium.

The bankers are fresh from a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of K’Ogalo, who will not be in action in the midweek fixture,s having played a game more than Ingwe.

Leopards are coming off an impressive 2-1 win over Bidco United, and Fred Ambani will hope to lead Ingwe to yet another win and keep the pressure on Gor as they seek to end their 28-year trophy laden.

In Migori, relegation-fighting APS Bomet will welcome Sharks in the battle to avoid the drop, while bottom-placed Sofapaka host Kenya Police at Vapor Grounds in Ngong.

SportPesa Premier League results

Bandari 1-1 Nairobi United

Tusker 1-0 Murang’a Seal

Tomorrow’s fixtures

KCB v AFC Leopards-Kasarani Stadium, 4.15 pm

APS Bomet v Kariobangi Sharks-Awendo Green Stadium, 2 pm

Sofapaka v Kenya Police - Vapor Grounds Ngong, 1 pm

Ulinzi Stars v Kakamega Homeboyz-Ulinzi Complex, 2 pm

Bidco United v Mara Sugar-Wang’uru Stadium Mwea, 2 pm