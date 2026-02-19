Sevilla coach Almeyda banned for seven games after clash with referee

Audio By Vocalize

Matias Almeyda, head coach of Sevilla FC during the LaLiga match vs Girona FC on 8 February 2026 at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium. [Joaquin Corchero /AFP]

Sevilla coach Matias Almeyda has been banned for seven matches after his red card last weekend during a La Liga draw with Alaves.

After being sent off for protesting the 52-year-old Argentine coach marched onto the pitch at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium and remonstrated angrily with the referee for over a minute.

A statement from the Spanish football federation's disciplinary committee said Almeyda was suspended for two games because of his protests, one game for not leaving after being sent off, three games for an "attitude of contempt" towards the officials and a further game for unsporting conduct.

Sevilla are 13th in La Liga, two points above the relegation zone with 14 matches remaining, with Almeyda suspended for half of those.