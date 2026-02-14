Crunch moment as Rising Starlets collide with Tanzania U20 in World Cup Qualifiers

Audio By Vocalize

Rising Starlets forward Valerie Nekesa (left) in action against Diana Mnally of Tanzanite Queens during their 2026 Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup qualifier first-leg match at Ulinzi Sports Complex on February 7. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Rising Starlets will have everything to play for when they lock horns with Tanzania on Saturday in the second leg of the 2026 Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The two sides face off in the high-stakes third round duel that will make or break their World Cup dreams.

Though Starlets go into the clash with a 1-0 advantage, they face an uphill task against the Tanzanite Queens, who are determined to capitalise on home support and avenge their defeat at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

The aggregate winner will book a date with Cameroon, who did the heavy lifting at home when they thrashed Botswana 5-0, making it difficult for them to recover in the return leg.

Coach Jackline Juma’s charges will have to be at their best to overpower their hosts and secure a place in the last eight. Aggregate winners of the last four clashes will represent the continent at the global showpiece set for September 5 to 27 in Poland.

Speaking during their training in Dar es Salaam, midfielder Sunira Manda exuded confidence, saying that they are ready for the encounter because it is their opponents who are under pressure.

“The coaches have trained us well, and we have also worked on the weaknesses we had in the first-leg match and are ready for the second leg. We know that it is not an easy match, but we are determined to fight and push ourselves,” Manda said.

She underscored that their goal is to qualify for the global tournament, highlighting the importance of a win in the match.

“This game is very important because our vision is to go to the World Cup, and we must win to inch closer to achieving our objective. It’s a must-win so we can keep our World Cup dream alive,” she added.

Using the Swahili saying ‘mchagua jembe si mkulima’ in reference to Tanzania’s claims that they lost due to the ‘poor standards’ of Ulinzi Sports Complex defender Patience Asiko said that they were on a mission to win.

“They said our ground is bad, theirs is good, but we play and show that we can play and win on any ground," said Asiko.

Juma is likely to maintain former Butere Girls High School shot stopper Christine Adhiambo in goal. Adhiambo has been Juma’s first choice in the campaign, having only conceded one goal in their second-round 5-1 aggregate win against Ethiopia.

Defenders Lorine Ilavonga, Elizabeth Ochaka and Diana Anyango, who received a call-up to Harambee Starlets provisional squad for the 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), are expected to start. Captain Fasila Adhiambo will lead in the midfield, while Elizabeth Mideva, who scored Kenya’s winning goal, Emily Morang’a and Valerie Nekesa could start in offence.

Tanzania head coach Bakari Shime is likely to start goal poacher Winfrida, who came in as an early substitute in a bid to score early goals and salvage their campaign. Skipper Jamila Rajabu and goalkeeper Nusra Hamisi will also be in Shime’s first 11.