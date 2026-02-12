×
England coach Tuchel extends contract through to Euro 2028

By AFP | Feb. 12, 2026
England football coach Thomas Tuchel had his contract extended until Euro 2028. [AFP]

Thomas Tuchel has signed a new contract that will see him remain head coach of the England national football team through to the end of Euro 2028 in the UK and Ireland, the Football Association announced on Thursday.

Tuchel was confirmed as the successor to Gareth Southgate in October 2024 and has overseen an unbeaten qualification run to this year's World Cup in North America, with England winning all eight group games under their German boss.

"I am very happy and proud to extend my time with England," said the 52-year-old former Chelsea manager in an FA statement.

"It is no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches, and I cannot wait to lead them to the World Cup.

"It is an incredible opportunity and we are going to do our very best to make the country proud," added Tuchel, whose previous England deal ran only until the end of this year's global showpiece.

The FA said that the new agreement with Tuchel would provide "clarity and full focus" amid speculation about his future after the World Cup.

Tuchel had been previously touted as a possible permanent successor to sacked former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, even though the English giants have experienced an upturn in form under caretaker boss Michael Carrick.

But in signing a new England contract, Tuchel appears to have ruled himself out of a post-World Cup move to Old Trafford.

The FA added that Tuchel's senior backroom team -- Anthony Barry, Henrique Hilario, Nico Mayer and James Melbourne -- had all also agreed contract extensions through to the end of Euro 2028.

"I have had so much support from (FA chief executive) Mark (Bullingham), all my colleagues at the FA and from fans wherever I go that I did not hesitate when asked to continue in this dream job," said Tuchel.

'No better candidate'

Extending his contract ahead of this year's World Cup in North America is a clear sign of the FA's confidence in Tuchel, looking to guide the England men's team to their first major trophy in six decades.

"I am delighted Thomas has committed to stay with us through to the Euros in 2028," said Bullingham.

"He was the right person for the job when he joined us for the World Cup campaign, and has only strengthened his reputation across the qualifiers...There is simply no better candidate available in world football."

