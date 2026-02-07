×
Ndege to challenge ouster as FKF appoints Gicheru acting CEO

By Washington Onyango | Feb. 7, 2026

FKF CEO Harold Ndege at a media briefing ahead of Harambee Stars vs Gabon World Cup qualifier at Nyayo Stadium, March 22, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Under fire ex- Football Kenya Federation (FKF) CEO Harold Ndege on Friday revealed to the Standard Sports that he will be banking on the courts for a fair hearing and determination of his case after the federation appointed Dennis Gicheru as the Acting General Secretary/CEO.

Ndege has been facing trouble from the federation for the past two months, with several allegations leveled against him in the motion to remove him.

FKF released a statement in all their social media platforms on Friday stating they have replaced Ndege.

“We wish to announce that FKF Head of Legal Affairs, Dennis Gicheru, has been appointed Acting General Secretary/CEO pending the advertisement and substantive filling of the position. The appointment takes effect immediately," reads the statement from FKF.

However, Ndege said the matter remains in court as he claimed the FKF NEC meeting early Friday morning was hurried after he withdrew the miscellaneous stay order on Thursday to file a substantive stay order that was done on Friday.

“A miscellaneous stay acts as a temporary shield, while a substantive stay is the formal, evidence-backed order holding the judgment in abeyance pending final legal resolution.

“I wanted to change it so that I get a fair hearing, and I believe FKF NEC moved with speed to appoint acting CEO after the matter was moved to Friday by the judge,” Ndege told the Standard on phone from the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) in Mlimani Law Courts.

Ndege, who battled Gicheru, who was one of the front-runners for the position when the Hussein Mohammed-led administration took over the reins of football in December 2024, added that while the courts allowed for the appointment of the acting CEO, the case is still in the courts.

“Until the matter is heard and concluded, FKF cannot permanently replace me. They are allowed to have someone in an acting capacity until the courts reinstate me or decide otherwise,” he said.

Gicheru’s new role at FKF will include being the Federation’s chief accounting officer, among others, namely managing correspondence with FIFA, CAF, members, Committees, and overseeing appointments to the federation.

