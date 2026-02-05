×
Kakamega Homeboyz defender Silas Abungana dies after vicious attack

By Robert Abong'o | Feb. 5, 2026
Kakamega Homeboyz defender Silas Abungana [Homeboyz, Facebook]

Kakamega Homeboyz Football Club is mourning the death of defender Silas Abungana,

The club confirmed that Abungana died just before midnight on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, while receiving treatment at Kakamega County General Hospital.

He had sustained head injuries during an attack late on Tuesday, February 3.

In a public statement, Homeboyz asked for privacy for Silas’s family, teammates, friends, and club officials as they cope with the tragedy.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we respectfully request privacy for Silas’ family, teammates, friends, and club officials as we come to terms with this unimaginable loss,” the club said, adding that further communication would follow.

Supporters and the broader community quickly shared their condolences online. Fans expressed shock and offered prayers for Silas and his loved ones, with various social media tributes noting his football talents and the impact of the loss.

The club has not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the attack or Silas’s passing, but indicated that more information would be provided as the mourning period continues.

A formal tribute to Silas Abungana will be issued by Kakamega Homeboyz in due course.

