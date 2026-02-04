Guardiola 'hurt' by suffering caused in global conflicts

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts during a press conference at the Etihad Campus training ground in Manchester, north-west England, on January 27, 2026, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League, league stage match against Galatasaray. (Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed to keep speaking out on humanitarian issues because of the "hurt" caused to the victims of global conflicts.

Guardiola missed his press conference prior to last weekend's draw at Tottenham after making a speech in support of Palestinian children at a charity event in his home city of Barcelona.

It was not the first time the Spaniard has spoken on matters outside of football, and he insisted it won't be the last despite suggestions in some quarters that he should stick to matters on the pitch.

Speaking ahead of City's League Cup semi-final second leg against Newcastle on Wednesday, Guardiola became emotional as he discussed watching news footage of children being killed and injured in conflict zones across the world.

Conflicts in Palestine, Ukraine and Sudan, as well as recent shootings by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the United States, have all left Guardiola angry and determined to draw attention to the issues.

"Never, ever in the history of humanity have we had the info in front of our eyes, watching more clearly than now - genocide in Palestine, what happened in Ukraine, what happened in Russia, what happened all around the world, in Sudan, everywhere," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"It's our problems as human beings. There is somebody who sees the images from all around the world who is not affected? Today we can see it. Before we could not see it.

"If it was the opposite side, it would hurt me. Wanting harm for another country? It hurts me. To completely kill thousands of innocent people, it hurts me. It's no more complicated than that. No more.

"When you have an idea and you need to defend it and you have to kill thousands, thousands of people? I'm sorry, I will stand up. Always I will be there, always."

Guardiola stressed his stance was not about politics or taking sides, but about defending human life wherever civilians are suffering.

The 55-year-old said: "The people who have to do that, run away from their countries, go in the sea and then go on a boat to get rescued. Don't ask if he is right or wrong, rescue him. It is about a human being.

"Protecting the human being and human life is the only thing we have, not just in these parts of the world but every part of the world.

"What is happening right now, with the technologies and advances that we have, the humanity is better than ever in terms of possibilities. We can reach the moon, we can do everything.

"But still right now, we kill each other. For what? When I see the images, I am sorry, it hurts.

"That is why in every position I can help by speaking up to be a better society, I will try and will be there. From my point of view, the justice? You have to talk."