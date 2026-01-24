Rising Starlets step up preparations for 2026 World Cup qualifier

Kenya U20 goalkeeper Christine Adhiambo during a training session at Kasarani Stadium. [FKF Media]

The women’s U20 national football team Rising Starlets is gearing up for battle against Tanzania in hunt for a ticket to the 2026 Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup.

The neighbours will clash in a two-legged third round contest that will see the aggregate winner advance to the fourth and final round of the qualifiers.

Starlets will host the first leg on February 7 at Ulinzi Sports Complex before travelling to Tanzania for the return match of February 14 at Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Rising Starlets head coach Jackline Juma named a 32-member provisional squad that is currently sharpening skills in camp.

The 32 remained in camp as Juma whittled down the numbers from the initial 60 players who had begun training. The squad features a mix of experienced players who triumphed 5-1 on aggregate against Ethiopia to advance to this phase.

A victory against the Tanzanians will see them inch closer to booking their ticket to the global event set for September 5 to 27 in Poland.

Juma said that she was working hard to ensure that her charges are ready for the challenge.

“We started with two groups of 30 players and though the time was limited we were able to get those that we will be pushing to the very end. We have to work on the four components of football which are technical, tactical, physical and mental so that we get a complete team and complete players ready to compete,” Juma said.

Captain Fasila Odhiambo who has been impressive even with the senior team is expected to make the final squad and also keep the armband. The midfield also has Vidah Okeyo, Halima Imbachi, Rebecca Odato, Velma Awuor, Jerrine Adhiambo, Velma Awuor, Pearl Olesi, Brenda Awuor and Lorna Faith.

Goalkeeper Christine Adhiambo who was in the posts against Ethiopia, is jostling for the spot against former Junior Starlets first choice keeper Velma Abwire, Mercy Akoth and Ephy Awour.

Adhiambo said that the preparations are good and they keep improving by the day though they don’t expect to have it easy.

“The training sessions are good and in my goalkeeping department we are improving and the coach is pushing us and always reminding us that the task ahead is not going to be easy and so we have to work hard, push ourselves and implement what she has taught us on the pitch,” Adhiambo said.

Lorine Ilavonga, Elizabeth Ochaka, Patience Asiko and Diana Anyango highlight the defence which also has sharlot Atieno, Jenevive Mithel, Triza Ekesa, Dorcas Glender and Pauline Sylivia. The offense has Elizabeth Mideva, Joan Ogola, Edna Nasipwondi, Valarie Nekesa, Emily Morang’a, Quinter Adhiambo, Hilder Natecho, Quinter Mwendi and Beffine Shalley.