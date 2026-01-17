Harambee Starlets drawn in 2026 Wafcon group of death

Diana Wacera celebrates after scoring for in a past match for Kenya. [Harambee Starlets,X]

With just about 58 days to the start of the 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), Harambee Starlets coach Beldine Odemba has her work cut out.

Drawn against African football powerhouses Morocco, Senegal and Algeria in Group A, Starlets who are making their second Wafcon appearance have to be at their best and stay the course.

Kenya made their continental debut in 2016 but failed to qualify for subsequent editions. Under the tutelage of Odemba Kenya beat Tunisia 1-0 and Gambia 4-1 on aggregate to book their ticket to the 12th edition set for March 17 to April 3.

In an earlier interview, Odemba said that they will be in Morocco not just as participants but as strong contenders for the title. Going against the highly ranked nations, a well-oiled machine is what the tactician will need to achieve her objectives.

“We are hoping for better preparations and also hope that the government and federation will support us fully to prepare in time and to prepare well,” she had said after a friendly match against Algeria.

Kenya is the lowest side on the Fifa ranking at 133, having moved seven places up. Their hosts, Morocco, are the top nation in the pool at 66 globally and fifth continentally.

Algeria, who they played in two international friendly matches last year, losing 1-2 and drawing 1-1, are 73rd while Senegal are 81st in the world ranking.

Odemba is expected to formulate a well-structured game plan, impart teamwork, tactical discipline, mental fortitude and confidence in her charges.

All eyes will be on the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) leadership and the government, who must ensure that Starlets get good preparations ahead of the tournament.

Starlets, just like their opponents, will also be out to qualify for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup to be staged from June 24 to July 25 in Brazil. The semi-finalists will earn direct tickets while two quarter-finalists will get a chance to try and seal tickets at the Fifa Play-Off Tournament.

Defending champions Nigeria are in Group C alongside perennial rivals Zambia, Egypt and the lowest-ranked side in the tournament, Malawi.

While Nigeria will be looking to successfully defend their title, the Egyptians will be out to maximise on the second chance given to them following the expansion of the tournament from 12 teams to 16.

Egypt are among the four nations that were included in the 2026 Wafcon thanks to their higher ranking, others are Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Mali. Former champions South Africa are in Group B alongside Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Tanzania. Cameroon, Cape Verde, Mali and Ghana will battle it out in Group D.