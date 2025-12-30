Uganda, Tanzania measure progress to be made before hosting 2027 AFCON

Uganda's defender Aziz Kayondo and Tanzania's midfielder Haji Mnoga clash during the Africa Cup of Nations Group C match at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat on December 27, 2025. [SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP]

Uganda and Tanzania will co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with neighbours Kenya and the countries are getting a sense of how much progress they must still make on the pitch at the ongoing edition in Morocco.

The East African nations have long struggled to compete with the major continental powers and both face early elimination from this AFCON in decisive group games on Tuesday.

Uganda face Nigeria and Tanzania meet Tunisia with both the Cranes and the Taifa Stars almost certainly needing wins to have a chance of making the last 16.

Uganda have recorded just one victory in nine matches across three separate AFCON tournaments since reaching the 1978 final. Tanzania are appearing at just their fourth Cup of Nations and have never won a game.

The sides drew 1-1 with each other in Rabat on Saturday, with Uganda equalising and then missing a late penalty.

"I told the players we are the fourth-weakest team in the Africa Cup of Nations but we have played two games on another level," Tanzania coach Miguel Angel Gamondi told AFP.

The Argentinian was appointed on the eve of the tournament, arriving from Tanzanian club Singida Black Stars.

Tanzania sit 112th in the FIFA rankings and 27th in Africa despite an estimated population of more than 70 million which is the fourth-largest on the continent. They began their AFCON with a narrow loss to Nigeria.

'Change the mentality'

"My goal is to change the mentality, show we can compete, put a winning mindset in these players, and if we are 112 now then I hope in a short time we can be lower than 100," Gamondi said.

There were signs of progress in World Cup qualifying as Tanzania finished third in their group, but Gamondi knows improvements must be made.

"One of the problems in Tanzania is that clubs can field 12 foreign players," added Gamondi, saying that is why Dar es Salaam giants Young Africans and Simba are among the continent's top sides.

"Infrastructure is also a big problem. There are no good quality pitches. But for me, the biggest problem is the lack of youth development.

"What we need in Tanzania is to produce good players who can go to Europe and compete and develop there, because in the local league...there's no competition and players cannot grow up."

Tanzania's biggest star is Ally Samatta, the France-based ex-Aston Villa striker. Most of their AFCON squad plays at home while they also have players from the English fourth and fifth tiers.

Uganda rank significantly higher. They are 17th in Africa and 85th in the world, but their squad also lacks elite experience.

"We have a very young team and my responsibility is to build a team for 2027 so I'm giving them the chance to get more experience," said Uganda's Belgian coach Paul Put.

"For 2027 we have to be in good shape with good players."

At least they are here gaining that experience –- 113th-ranked Kenya have failed to qualify for the last three AFCON tournaments.