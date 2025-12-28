×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Mozambique beat Gabon 3-2 to end 39-year wait for first AFCON victory

By Robert Abong'o | Dec. 28, 2025
Mozambique's midfielder Geny Catamo celebrates his goal during the Africa Cup of Nations Group F match vs Mozambique at Grand Stadium in Agadir on December 28, 2025. [ [FRANCK FIFE / AFP]

Mozambique finally celebrated a long-awaited Africa Cup of Nations victory by edging Gabon 3-2 in an entertaining Group F clash in Agadir, ending a winless AFCON run that stretched back to their debut in 1986.

The Mambas showed early ambition despite being ranked well below their opponents and were rewarded through goals from Faisal Bangal, Geny Catamo and Diogo Calila.

Bangal opened the scoring with a well-placed header from a corner before Catamo calmly converted a penalty to give Mozambique a two-goal lead. Gabon responded through their captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, just before the break, but Mozambique restored their cushion early in the second half when Calila nodded home from close range.

Gabon refused to surrender and reduced the deficit again through Alex Moussounda following a goalmouth scramble, setting up a tense finale.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

However, Mozambique defended resolutely to claim a landmark win that lifts them to three points in Group F, level with defending champions Ivory Coast and Cameroon.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

AFCON 2025 AFCON Gabon vs Mozambique
.

Latest Stories

Why Africa should step up efforts to reduce methane emissions
Why Africa should step up efforts to reduce methane emissions
Opinion
By Patricia Kombo
17 mins ago
What might happen next after Israel's recognition of Somaliland
Opinion
By David Ochami
17 mins ago
When food gets stuck: The right and wrong way to clean your teeth
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
17 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From persecution to imprisonment, painful memories of personalities lost this year
By Caleb Atemi 17 mins ago
From persecution to imprisonment, painful memories of personalities lost this year
Grade 10 placement: More surprises as principals lose admission powers
By Lewis Nyaundi 17 mins ago
Grade 10 placement: More surprises as principals lose admission powers
No warning, no tipple: Why lawyer has sued Health Ministry, brewers
By Kamau Muthoni 17 mins ago
No warning, no tipple: Why lawyer has sued Health Ministry, brewers
Kenyans' pain: Soaring cost of living tops as New Year knocks
By Josphat Thiong'o 17 mins ago
Kenyans' pain: Soaring cost of living tops as New Year knocks
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved