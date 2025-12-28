Mozambique beat Gabon 3-2 to end 39-year wait for first AFCON victory

Mozambique's midfielder Geny Catamo celebrates his goal during the Africa Cup of Nations Group F match vs Mozambique at Grand Stadium in Agadir on December 28, 2025. [ [FRANCK FIFE / AFP]

Mozambique finally celebrated a long-awaited Africa Cup of Nations victory by edging Gabon 3-2 in an entertaining Group F clash in Agadir, ending a winless AFCON run that stretched back to their debut in 1986.

The Mambas showed early ambition despite being ranked well below their opponents and were rewarded through goals from Faisal Bangal, Geny Catamo and Diogo Calila.

Bangal opened the scoring with a well-placed header from a corner before Catamo calmly converted a penalty to give Mozambique a two-goal lead. Gabon responded through their captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, just before the break, but Mozambique restored their cushion early in the second half when Calila nodded home from close range.

Gabon refused to surrender and reduced the deficit again through Alex Moussounda following a goalmouth scramble, setting up a tense finale.

However, Mozambique defended resolutely to claim a landmark win that lifts them to three points in Group F, level with defending champions Ivory Coast and Cameroon.