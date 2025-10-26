×
Ingwe and APS Bomet finally win as Homeboyz go joint top

By Washington Onyango | Oct. 26, 2025

 

Rowland Makati of KCB tackling AFC Leopards' Hassan Beja in their SportPesa Premier match at Ulinzi SportsComplex, Oct 25, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Ten-man Kakamega Homeboyz moved joint top of the SportPesa Premier League after thrashing Ulinzi Stars 3-1 in an entertaining round five match played at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday.

At the same time, newbies APS Bomet registered their first win of the season after stunning hosts Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 at Kasarani Annex, collecting three important points that moved them out of the bottom of the table.

AFC Leopards joined Bomet in celebrating first wins after they defeated a stubborn KCB 2-1 at Ulinzi Sport Complex.

In Kakamega, Homeboyz moved joint top of the table with Posta Rangers on 10 points each following their third win of the season thanks to goals from Henry Omollo, Hillary Otieno, and Eston Omengo.

It took 25 minutes for the hosts to open the scores through Omollo, who rose higher to bury Boniface Onyango’s corner kick for a narrow 1-0 halftime lead.

Immediately after the restart, Otieno doubled Homeboyz’s advantage after finishing off Omollo’s pinpoint delivery for 2-0.

Four minutes after the hour mark, Harambee Stars winger Boniface Muchiri curled home a superb free-kick from the edge of the box to hand the visitors a lifeline as they trailed 2-1 with over 26 minutes left to play.

Homeboyz suffered a setback six minutes later when Omollo was given his marching orders in the 70th minute after picking a second yellow card that slightly tilted the favour to the visitors. Despite the numerical advantage, it was the hosts who scored through Omengo from a free kick to seal a comfortable 3-1 win in the 80th minute.

At Kasarani, Duncan Mogasa and Philip Wasai netted for APS Bomet, while Markvivan Kesa scored Sharks’ consolation goal. Victory lifted the Bomet-based outfit out of the bottom temporarily as they sit 17th with three points.

The newbies had lost their opening three matches before the Nairobi win, as Tusker now sit bottom of the table with two points.

In Lang’ata, Boniface Munyendo and Christopher Koloti scored as AFC Leopards picked their first win of the campaign following their three opening draws. 

