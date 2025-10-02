Man City 'not good enough' for frustrated Haaland

Manchester City's Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland (L) reacts during the UEFA Champions League, league phase day 2, football match between Monaco and Manchester City at Stade Louis II, in Monaco on October 1, 2025. [FREDERIC DIDES / AFP]

Erling Haaland said Manchester City must show more energy to end their miserable run on the road in the Champions League after twice blowing the lead in a 2-2 draw at Monaco.

Haaland scored both the visitors' goals at the Stade Louis II to take his tally for the season to 17 in just 10 appearances for club and country.

Monaco rallied to level through a wonder strike by Jordan Teze and Eric Dier's late penalty secured a point for the Ligue 1 side.

"I'm pissed off, I think everyone should be," Haaland told the BBC. "It's not good enough."

City have failed to win away from home in Europe for a year, although a point did at least snap a run of four consecutive Champions League defeats on the road.

Pep Guardiola's men were dumped out before the last-16 stage last season for the first time since the 2012/13 campaign.

City scraped into the play-off round despite winning just three of their eight league phase games before a 6-3 humbling by Real Madrid over two legs.

Haaland was frustrated by his side's approach as they tried to protect their slender lead in the second half in Monaco rather than seeking to kill the game off.

"Of course I don't feel good, we didn't win," he added.

"We do something unnecessarily in the second half and we don't think we played good enough. We don't deserve to win.

"We need more energy. We need to get at them more as we did in the first half and dominated much more."

City sit eighth in the Champions League table with four points from their opening two games.

Guardiola's men face a tough run in Europe before the end of 2025 with trips to Villarreal and Real Madrid, while German teams Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund visit the Etihad.