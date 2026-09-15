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CBK moves to ban shell banks in fresh money laundering crackdown

By Brian Ngugi | Sep. 15, 2026
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Central Bank of Kenya[File, Standard]

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has proposed a sweeping ban on shell banks, closing a regulatory loophole that officials say has allowed paper-only entities to facilitate money laundering and terrorism financing in the country.

The newly published draft guidelines released last week by the regulator for public comment and reviewed by Financial Standard decree that, going forward, the "CBK shall not licence shell banks."

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Central Bank of Kenya Shell Banking Banking Regulation
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