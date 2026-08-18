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Of online scams and mobile money fraud, why Kenyans are biggest victims

By Kamau Muthoni | Aug. 18, 2026
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Kenya is facing a growing threat of cybercrime and mobile money fraud.[Courtesy]

Sometime on August 19, 2023, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) had on its website a communication that it had a vacancy for orthopaedics and trauma medicine.

Attracted by the opportunity, Joseph Kinyanjui Kuburi wired Sh5,600 in the hope that he would get a chance to pursue a diploma in the advertised opportunity.

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Related Topics

Cybercrime in Kenya Mobile money Fraud Digital fraud Cybersecurity
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